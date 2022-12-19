TPD flock cameras spot stolen SUV, sparks overnight chase on I-44

UPDATE, 12/19/2022: Tulsa police have identified Ahern York and Mercedes Teague as the pair involved in Monday morning’s chase. Both have been booked into the Tulsa County jail.

Courtesy: Tulsa County jail

Courtesy: Tulsa County jail

Two people are in custody following an overnight chase on I-44 in south Tulsa.

The chase began after one of the Tulsa Police Department’s flock cameras captured an image of a license plate from a stolen car.

A stolen Toyota SUV was captured by a camera near I-44 and Riverside around 3 a.m.

The driver refused to stop for officers. The chase eventually reached speeds of 90 miles per hour on I-44.

The chase eventually ended near I-44 and Harvard after the driver crashed out near a restaurant.

A driver and a passenger were both arrested. Tulsa police have not yet identified the pair, but say that the male driver has been arrested in the past.

