TPD flock cameras spot stolen SUV, sparks overnight chase on I-44
UPDATE, 12/19/2022: Tulsa police have identified Ahern York and Mercedes Teague as the pair involved in Monday morning’s chase. Both have been booked into the Tulsa County jail.
Two people are in custody following an overnight chase on I-44 in south Tulsa.
The chase began after one of the Tulsa Police Department’s flock cameras captured an image of a license plate from a stolen car.
A stolen Toyota SUV was captured by a camera near I-44 and Riverside around 3 a.m.
The driver refused to stop for officers. The chase eventually reached speeds of 90 miles per hour on I-44.
The chase eventually ended near I-44 and Harvard after the driver crashed out near a restaurant.
A driver and a passenger were both arrested. Tulsa police have not yet identified the pair, but say that the male driver has been arrested in the past.
This is a developing story.