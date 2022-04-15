TPD: Gay rights activist Diaz Johnston was murdered in his apartment, dumped in trash can outside

The man charged in the murder of Jorge Diaz Johnston allegedly got rid of his body by tossing it in a dumpster outside the apartment the two men shared and wheeling it down the street.

That grisly detail was included in newly released search warrant affidavits that Tallahassee police filed in early January, after Diaz Johnston went missing and was found dead in a Jackson County landfill. It also contradicts previous accounts from law enforcement that the body was first dumped in an Okaloosa County landfill and hauled to Jackson County.

Jorge Diaz Johnston during a trip to Italy. He and his husband, Don Price Johnston, were among several gay couples who challenged Florida's ban on same-sex marriage and won major court victories in 2014. Jorge was found dead Jan. 8, the victim of a homicide.

The back story: 'So many years have been stolen': The historic life and tragic death of Jorge Diaz Johnston

Caught in traffic stop: Roommate found in slain gay activist's BMW the day after his body was discovered

More: Grand jury indicts felon with long rap sheet in murder of Jorge Diaz Johnston

Steven Yinger, a felon with a long history of burglary and theft convictions, was indicted Thursday on first-degree murder and other charges in the death of Diaz Johnston. Yinger, who allegedly strangled Diaz Johnston to death, is being held without bail in the Leon County Detention Facility.

Diaz Johnston’s body was found Jan. 8 at the Jackson County dump, a regional landfill that takes trash from Leon County and surrounding areas. Landfill employees told police that just before the body was found, a truck from Tallahassee dumped a load of trash. The body was wrapped in linens believed to have been taken from his bed.

Steven Yinger's state prison mug shot.

Police also said that after an initial search warrant was served at Diaz Johnston’s apartment on Alachua Avenue, a trash can was found down the road. Blood was found in the bottom of the receptacle.

Who is Steven Yinger? Records and ex-wife describe petty thief and 'con artist' before murder indictment

“Based on the above information, there is concern Jorge was murdered at his residence via strangulation with a ligature,” detectives wrote. “It’s also believed Jorge’s body was disposed of via residential solid waste pick-up on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.”

Story continues

The duplex on Alachua Avenue where Jorge Diaz Johnston resided before his death.

Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department hoped to find whatever binding was used in the murder inside Diaz Johnston’s apartment. They also hoped to find blood evidence, which they said may have been cleaned up or concealed.

Police also got a warrant to search an apartment on Texas Street of a man Yinger described as his drug dealer. Yinger told police that he “rented” Diaz Johnston’s blue BMW to the man in the wake of his roommate’s disappearance.

Jorge Diaz Johnston and his husband, Don Price Johnston, take part in pride celebrations in Miami in 2014. Jorge and Don were among several gay couples who challenged Florida's ban on same-sex marriage and won major court victories that year. Jorge was found dead Jan. 8, the victim of a homicide.

Investigators wrote in one of the affidavits that they were concerned the man may have been involved in the murder or the disposal of the body. The man denied any involvement.

The man was sentenced in January to 12 days in jail for possession of cocaine. Court records show he has not been charged in Diaz Johnston’s murder. State Attorney Jack Campbell said he couldn’t comment on whether the man is a suspect in the killing.

“It’s a pending criminal investigation,” Campbell said. “It’s inappropriate for me to talk about the facts.”

Police went to Diaz Johnston’s apartment the night of Jan. 7 hoping to find him. Instead, they found his car out front and Yinger inside. Yinger told officers he hadn’t seen his roommate in several days.

“(Yinger) allowed officers to look around the residence to which nothing appeared out of the norm,” police said in a report. “Officers explained Jorge’s room was organized and appeared he just left (no signs of a struggle or foul play was detected.)”

But officers noted something was off about Yinger.

“(Officers) explained (Yinger) appeared ‘weird’ as if he was not telling the full truth about something,” the report said. “(Officers) described (his) responses to be short and nonchalant in some manner.”

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Police: Florida gay rights activist murdered in apartment, left in trash can