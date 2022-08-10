TPD: Homeless suspect robs man who offered him a shower and shave

Tulsa police have arrested a homeless man accused of robbing a good Samaritan.

Officers were called to the Clarion Hotel near Memorial and I-44 Tuesday evening. When they arrived, they spoke with the victim. He said he allowed a homeless man to come into his hotel room to shower and shave.

When the suspect was done with his shower, police say he pulled out a knife and demanded his phone. A second phone was also stolen during the robbery.

The suspect, now identified as Rayfield Ross, walked away from the hotel.

The victim was able to give a description, and Ross was found at a nearby McDonald’s. The victim’s phones were found with Ross.

Ross was arrested on one count of Armed Robbery After Former Conviction. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

