TPD investigates homicide in east Tallahassee; eighth fatal shooting since start of 2024

One man is dead after a Saturday evening shooting in east Tallahassee. Local law enforcement investigators launched the latest homicide investigation after the shooting that occurred just after 11 p.m., in the 2200 block of Parkbrook Court off East Park Avenue.

“When officers arrived on scene they located one victim, an adult male, deceased outside,” a Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson wrote in an online incident alert.

No other details were immediately available. The case remains “open and active” and police remained on the scene well after midnight.

It’s been a violent start to the new year in Tallahassee, which has already seen a double homicide and a murder suicide. Last year, there were only two fatal shootings by mid-February.

So far in 2024, eight people have been killed and seven have been injured in at least 11 serious shootings in the capital city and county, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee Police investigate fatal shooting off East Park Avenue