TPD investigates third double murder of summer. This one outside community center

The Tallahassee Police Department has launched a double homicide investigation after a shooting occurred in the Frenchtown area. It is the third double murder in a summer surge of shootings that has rattled Tallahassee officials and residents.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot just before 9:30 p.m. of the city run Lawrence-Gregory Community Center on Dade Street, one of the oldest community centers in the Parks and Recreation system.

"When officers arrived on scene, they discovered two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds," TPD wrote in an online incident alert. "One victim died on scene, a second victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

The victims were found with gunshot wounds inside two separate vehicles, according to TPD spokesperson Alicia Hill. She said the victims may be older teens or young adults.

Police are on the scene and continue to investigate, but there is no clear suspect at this time, Hill said.

Housing a gymnasium, meeting and activity rooms, the center was opened in 1959, and "continues to be an important community hub," according to the City of Tallahassee website. The center runs an after school program and its gym hosts basketball and volleyball leagues. According to the city schedule, the center has an open gym until 9 p.m. on most weekdays, including Tuesday.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

'God help us': Community group gathers to pray at sites of fatal shootings

The latest act of violence is part of a summer spike in violence. Since June, the city has endured three separate double homicides and three murders in a single 24-hour span.

This year, 16 people have died – eleven of them since June – and at least 42 have been injured in 58 serious shootings in the capital city and county, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence.

The first double homicide happened June 22 when a disagreement in the McDonald's parking lot between two teens and a young adult turned deadly as bullets began to fly. About a month later, two sisters were murdered outside their Mission Road home. Their killer ended his life on Facebook Live after leading police on a multiple county chase.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee Police investigate double homicide outside community center