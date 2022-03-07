TPD investigating 2 shootings: One at student housing complex, the other near Springfield Apartments

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating two recent shootings that occurred in the capital city between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The latter happened at the Alight West Tenn student housing complex, off West Tennessee Street, around 2:20 a.m., Saturday.

According to an incident summary, officers heard gunfire ring out and traced it to the complex, which caters to students of Florida State University, Florida A&M University and Tallahassee Community College, according to its website.

When police arrived at the apartment, they met a person whose front window was shot into, damaging a shelf and the refrigerator.

No one was injured, according to TPD. Officers collected evidence from the scene. There have been no arrests in this case.

Around 7 p.m. Friday night, TPD officers went to the 1700 block of Joe Louis Street, which is the location of Springfield Apartments, after they heard gunshots.

When they arrived, they found shell casings on the ground and a man believed to have been the target of the shooting, according to an incident summary.

"(He) was uncooperative with officers," according to an incident summary by the police department. No arrests have been made in this case either.

In mid-January, one man was shot and seriously injured outside Springfield Apartments after a verbal argument escalated.

Springfield Apartments, which is owned and operated by the Tallahassee Housing Authority, was also the site of multiple shootings in 2020 and 2019, which left at least three people injured and two dead.

Springfield Apartments shootings:

Since Jan. 1, there have been at least 21 shootings resulting in at least 12 injuries and seven deaths, according to an analysis of gun-violence by the Tallahassee Democrat.

