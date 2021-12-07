TPD investigating Capital City Bank robbery

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the Capital City Bank on North Monroe Tuesday morning.

According to the real-time crime map, TPD officers were dispatched to the bank, 2111 N. Monroe St., for a "business robbery" at 10:25 a.m.

TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt said there are no reported injuries and officers are attempting to "locate the suspect."

A photographer at the scene reported that the parking lot was cordoned off by crime tape and investigators could be seen going in and out of the bank. Three TPD vehicles and a forensic van were on the scene.

