The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a double homicide following a shooting at a McDonald’s at 2026 W. Pensacola Street on Thursday evening.

Two deceased adult males were found in the parking lot by police when they arrived on scene, according to a social media post from TPD.

No further details were available immediately.

TPD asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 850-891-4200.

So far in 2023, eight people have been killed and at least 29 injured in 39 shootings in the capital city and county, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: TPD investigating double homicide at West Pensacola Street McDonald's