TPD investigating gun battle between two vehicles near Jack McLean park

Tallahassee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near Jack McLean park and community center.

Officers were called to the 700 block of East Paul Russell Road shortly after 5 p.m. in reference to shots fired in the area, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

"Upon arrival to the scene, witnesses advised individuals in two separate vehicles began shooting at one another in the area ... and quickly drove away. Officers located shell casings which indicated a shooting occurred."

Crime scene

TPD said there were no reported injuries and that no arrests have been made.

One woman reported that she and a group of terrified children were locked down in a building at the park.

"I heard over 30 shots!" the woman wrote on Facebook. "Fifty kids including mine running and screaming! Just disgusting."

Shootings in Tallahassee in 2023

So far this year, two people have been killed and 11 injured in at least 15 shootings in Tallahassee and Leon County, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis.

