TPD investigating homicide on Lake Avenue after body found in apartment

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating the killing of a man inside an apartment on Lake Avenue.

Police responded to The Oaks apartments, 1619 Lake Ave., around 3:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Crime scene tape outlines the perimeter of a shooting in Tallahassee.

"One victim, an adult male, was located inside of a residence deceased," TPD said in a social media post.

Alicia Hill, a TPD spokeswoman, said the cause of death is under investigation.

"It doesn't appear to be a shooting," she said.

No arrests have been made. TPD said the case remains open and active and updates will be provided as more information comes in.

The city’s latest murder is part of a summer spike in violence. Since June, the city has endured three separate double homicides and three murders in a single 24-hour span.

Detectives asked that anyone who may have witnessed the incident but didn't speak with an officer on scene to call TPD at 850-891-4200 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 850-574-TIPS.

