TPD investigating after man shot in the head on Tallahassee's south side

Tallahassee police officers investigate the scene of a shooting that occurred just after 4am Wednesday morning on Keith Street.

A man was shot in the head early Wednesday morning in a shooting near Keith and Okaloosa streets.

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a call about a shooting just after 4 a.m.

The victim was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare with serious injuries, said Alicia Turner, spokeswoman for TPD. Before he was transported, officers noted that he was awake and sitting upright.

Dozens of shell casings were found scattered on the pavement in front of a home. Investigators also found multiple bullets lodged in the walls inside the home.

Turner said no arrests have been made and no suspects identified.

One bystander told a reporter at the scene that the shooting was retaliation for another shooting that happened over the weekend. However, others on the scene disputed that.

TPD is investigating three separate weekend shootings that left a 17-year-old Rickards High School student dead and two others injured.

There have been at least two dozen serious shootings this year in Tallahassee and Leon County. Eight people have been killed and at least 17 injured, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis.

