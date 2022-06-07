TPD investigating late-night shooting in northwest Tallahassee; suspects fires into house, no injuries

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting in northwest Tallahassee early Monday, according to a report released by the department.

A woman was taking out her trash around 12:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Sawtooth Drive when a vehicle pulled in front of her home. She spoke with the people in the vehicle before she "retreated to her residence," the report said.

"The occupant(s) inside the vehicle then shot multiple times into the residence and fled the scene," police said.

TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt said she could not provide more detail as this is an active and open investigation.

She did not know how many people were in the vehicle. She also did not know if the driver of the vehicle and the woman knew each other.

There have been at least 63 shootings in the county since Jan. 1, resulting in at least 12 deaths and 34 injuries, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Democrat.

