TPD investigating reported shooting after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man walked into local hospital with a gunshot wound Monday evening.
The adult male victim reported he was shot at The Boulevard at Tallahassee apartments, 2421 Jackson Bluff Road, according to a TPD incident synopsis. Shell casings were found outside the complex.
The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made and the investigation is ongoing, according to TPD.
