TPD investigating shooting after man with gunshot wound checks into Tallahassee hospital

A man was admitted into a Tallahassee hospital with a gunshot wound just after 4 p.m. Friday, sparking an investigation, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD spokesperson Alicia Turner said the police department is currently investigating to find out where and when the shooting occurred.

The man, whose age has not been revealed by police, has "non life threatening injuries," Turner added.

There have been at least 72 shootings in Tallahassee/Leon County so far this year, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Democrat. At least 49 people have been injured and 15 are dead.

On Thursday TPD Chief Lawrence Revell paused the department’s new "incident alert" procedure — which said police would only immediately notify the public about shootings if there were multiple or life-threatening injuries — following backlash.

This is the first shooting involving non-life-threatening injuries that the department quickly notified the Democrat about since the rescinded policy was first introduced last week.

What happened with the new "incident alert" policy

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee shooting: One man injured, police said