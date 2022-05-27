TPD investigating stabbing: Woman seriously injured, another in questioning

A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries following a stabbing inside a home in northeast Tallahassee Friday morning, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The incident occurred just after 8:30 a.m. and one suspect, a woman, has been detained for questioning in connection with the case, said TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt.

The two women knew each other, Merritt added, but she could not go into further detail about their relationship as this is an open and active investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

