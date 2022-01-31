TPD investigating suspicious death outside B&B Sporting Goods, shooting at student housing complex

The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) has begun investigations into two separate incidents that occurred Sunday afternoon and overnight Monday — a suspicious death and a shooting.

Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, a woman was found dead outside the B&B Sporting Goods on East Tennessee Street.

She was found beside a "vehicle that hit a curb in the parking lot and came to rest along the fence line," an incident summary read.

TPD spokesperson Alicia Turner said the department's Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene because there was no clear cause of death.

"We have not ruled out foul play," she added.

Then, around 1:30 a.m. Monday, shots were fired into an University Green apartment where a group of college-age people met for an "impromptu gathering," according to Turner.

No one was injured and the people inside the apartment said "nothing occurred that would spawn a shooting," an incident summary said.

Police noted, however, that "soon after people left, the shooting occurred."

The University Green housing complex serves students from Florida State, Florida A&M and Tallahassee Community College, according to its website.

Since the new year, there have been at least 15 shootings in Tallahassee resulting in at least 11 injuries and five deaths, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Tallahassee Democrat.

