TPD investigating Thursday shooting

Feb. 27—THOMASVILLE- On February 22, 2024, at approximately 11:34 p.m., the Thomasville Police Department responded to the 100 block of Persimmon Street in reference to a large unruly crowd. It was reported that a fight broke out among the crowd and two people were shot prior to the police arriving on scene. The shooting victims were transported to Archbold Memorial Hospital where they were treated for their injuries. They are currently in stable condition.

This is an active investigation and detectives are following many leads. If anyone has any information pertaining to the incident, please contact the Thomasville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 227-3302 or submit a tip to the Thomasville Police Department CRIMEWATCH at thomasvillepolicega.org.