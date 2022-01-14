TPD investigating two shootings in 20-hour span; two people injured

Two people were injured in separate shootings in Tallahassee between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, according to the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD).

The latter occurred just before 11:30 a.m. when two people, a man and woman, were in a vehicle heading west on Miccosukee Road when "unknown suspect(s)" fired at them.

The man was struck and taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, an incident synopsis said.

It was not immediately clear if the couple and their vehicle were targeted. A TPD spokeswoman said it is "still under investigation."

No suspects have been arrested.

TPD: Thursday's shooting stems from argument

The former occurred Thursday afternoon at Springfield Apartments, where two adult men got into a verbal argument that escalated when one pulled out a gun and shot the other, according to TPD spokesperson Alicia Turner.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, an incident synopsis said. The suspect who has been identified by TPD has not been arrested.

Springfield Apartments, which is owned and operated by the city, has been the site of multiple shootings in 2020 and 2019, which left at least three people injured and two — including a Godby High School student — dead.

Springfield Apartment shootings:

Since the new year, there have been at least seven shootings in the capital city, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Democrat. These shootings have caused at least five injuries and three deaths.

