TPD: Man breaks into ex-wife’s home, violates protection order

A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he broke into his ex-wife’s home on New Year’s Eve.

Officers responded to the home in south Tulsa Saturday night.

The victim has a protection order against the suspect, John Hunt. Police say Hunt broke into the home and was found sleeping on a sofa.

Hunt tried to run away, but ran back into the home when he spotted police officers outside.

He refused to exit the home. Officers eventually tackled Hunt and took him into custody.

Hunt faces multiple charges, including second-degree burglary, violation of a protection order, and obstruction.

