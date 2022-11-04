TPD: Man found in stolen car, carrying fentanyl in Pokémon tin

Tulsa police have made a second arrest involving Pokémon cards.

Officers were searching for a stolen SUV after receiving an alert from the Flock Safety System. Officers using the Tulsa police helicopter found the SUV at a motel near Admiral and Memorial.

Dion Rodriguez and a passenger were inside the SUV. Rodriguez claimed someone else let him borrow the car.

A tin Pokémon card box containing large amounts of fentanyl was found under the driver’s seat.

Rodriguez said he didn’t know the drugs were there, but offers found some of the drug spilled in the driver’s seat.

Officers believe that Rodriguez was delivering the drugs and was interrupted by police.

Rodriguez was arrested for one count of trafficking fentanyl and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle after former conviction of a felony.

The stolen SUV was returned to its owner, and the woman with Rodriguez was released.

Courtesy: Tulsa County jail log







