TPD: Molestation suspect barricades himself in home with gun; neighboring homes evacuated

An armed man has barricaded himself inside his west Tallahassee home after missing a court appearance in a lewd and lascivious molestation case Thursday morning.

The Tallahassee Police Department has evacuated homes in the 2900 block of Byington Circle, just off Mission Road, as part of their response to "an armed barricaded subject who is threatening suicide," a TPD incident synopsis read.

"Our TAC team is working to establish contact with him in an effort to resolve this peacefully," TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt told the Democrat just after 5:30 p.m., adding that he's in the house alone.

Sometime in the early afternoon, TPD and the U.S. Marshals responded to a request by the State Attorney’s Office to assist in the apprehension of a man "who failed to appear in court (Thursday) for multiple counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation," the synopsis read.

After arriving, police determined that the man had barricaded himself inside a residence with a gun.

"Citizens are urged to take alternate routes and more information will be provided as it becomes available."

Coleman Panaro, who lives on the same block as the investigation, said, "I've lived here a year and havent had any issues like this ... it's generally pretty quiet

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee police respond after armed man barricades himself in home