🌱 TPD Follow Money Trail To Arrest Burglars + Earnest Brew Delay

First, today's weather:

Cloudy and colder. High: 27 Low: 14.

19-year-old Kavarious Hall and 18-year-old Jaylin Ash have been arrested for allegedly robbing the MetroPCS store on Cherry Street at gunpoint around 2:30 PM on Monday. Toledo Police were able to track the pair to a home on Hillwood Drive by following a trail of cash, change, and Metro cards. (WNWO NBC 24) 31-year-old Fallon Matuszewski was arrested Tuesday for kidnapping her two children after threatening to kill their father with a knife. The children, aged 6 and 4, were found safely and Matuszewski has been released on her own recognizance with pending charges of aggravated menacing, domestic violence, kidnapping, and aggravated burglary. (WNWO NBC 24) The opening of the new Earnest Brew Works Southland location has been delayed until late 2022 or early 2023, according to co-owner Scott Yarnell. Originally planned for a Summer 2022 opening, the brewery will take up nearly 20,000 square feet at the site of the former Kroger grocery store. (WTOL) 86-year-old June Boyd, former Toledo City Councilwoman and activist, intends to hold a press conference Friday to address gun violence in the Glass City. Boyd's home was riddled with gunfire Monday night and several family members had to take cover to avoid getting hit. (WTOL) Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz officially began his second term after being sworn in on Monday. The Mayor intends to put new funds from the American Rescue Act to good use for projects such as the Wayman Palmer YMCA renovations and addressing gun violence. (13abc Action News)

Black and Brown Women Rising, Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion (6:00 PM)

Preschool Storytime - Mott Branch Library (10:00 AM)

Heatherdowns Book Group - Heatherdowns Branch Library (2:00 PM)

(Nintendo) Switch Night - Mott Branch Library (4:00 PM)

Anime & Manga Club - Heatherdowns Branch Library (4:30 PM)

Several area school districts are delaying the return of students after winter break due to surging COVID numbers. Washington Local , Monroe Public , and Toledo Public Schools all pushed back in-person learning, with Washington Local instigating remote learning for Thursday and Friday. (13abc Action News)

Some local gyms are seeing a rise in memberships despite a severe uptick in COVID cases. Go M.A.D. Fitness , for instance, has seen an increase in group exercise class sizes and personal training. (WNWO NBC 24)

Popular restaurant Raising Cane's is coming to Northwest Ohio, with a new location at the former Holiday Inn French Quarter in Perrysburg Township. The restaurant, which specializes in chicken finger meals, still needs to iron out a few details with the zoning commission before it can open. (WTOL)

