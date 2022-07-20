TPD: Mother left 11-month-old baby in car during shift at hospice facility; no arrest made

A mother who worked for Big Bend Hospice "inadvertently left her 11-month-old son in the vehicle" during her entire shift before the baby boy was found dead Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

"At the conclusion of her shift, the mother discovered her child was still in the vehicle and unresponsive," read a TPD incident analysis. "Sadly, the child was pronounced deceased on-scene."

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

An autopsy and toxicology report will be performed on the child to determine the exact cause of death, which is unknown at this time, TPD the synopsis read. Detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and comb through evidence.

Once the investigation is wrapped up, detectives will present their findings to the State Attorney’s Office for a decision on potential charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

