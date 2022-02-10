🌱 TPD Officer Injured In S. Toledo + Telegraph Drive-By Suspects

Happy Thursday, neighbors! Let's get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

A snow shower in the morning. High: 36 Low: 28.

Toledo Police Officer Greg Smith was injured after entering a booby-trapped home in the 1600 block of Park Ridge Lane on Tuesday. Officer Smith was assisting with a safety check and slipped upon entering because the floor was covered in oil. The suspect was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. (WTOL) Kelvin Harris and Jermaine Brewton have been found guilty of a drive-by shooting that occurred on Telegraph in February 2021. A third suspect, Austin Watkins, is scheduled for trial on February 14. The crime resulted in 19-year-old mother Alexandria Alamo-Cruz's hospitalization for four months and subsequently suffering partial paralysis. (13abc Action News) Three new traffic circles will be constructed in South Toledo sometime this spring, according to an announcement made by the City of Toledo. The construction will occur along Schneider Road, at the intersections of Royal Haven, Birchwood, and Brierheath. A public Zoom meeting hosted by the city will occur February 10 at 6:00 PM. (WTOL) The Lucas County Commissioners are teaming up with the Toledo Walleye to bring a new round of vaccine incentives as Lucas County sits at about a 71% vaccination rate. Funds from the American Rescue Act will be used to incentivize vaccinations through tickets, merchandise, gift cards, and more for the rest of the Walleye season. (WNWO NBC 24) The City of Maumee received a visit from Ohio state Treasurer Robert Sprague in conjunction with the Ohio Gains initiative, which is currently under review by the Ohio House of Representatives. The proposal could lead to increased funding for farms, hospitals, and public universities. (WNWO NBC 24)

Family Storytime - Heatherdowns Branch Library (10:30 AM)

Teen Central - Kent Branch Library (4:00 PM)

Game Night - Lagrange Branch Library (4:00 PM)

(Nintendo) Switch Night - Mott Branch Library (4:00 PM)

Zumba for Teens - Birmingham Branch Library (4:00 PM)

Click to see 2 new Toledo -area open houses to check out. (Toledo Patch)

TPS : The Toledo Public Schools lecture series continues. The next presentation will be at Waite High School on March 3 at 7 p.m. called Toledo's War: How The Glass City Shaped - And Was Shaped By - The Second World War by TPS History teacher Joe Boyle (Press Release Desk)

University Of Toledo : Chance encounter leads UToledo engineering student on path to cross country co-ops. Click to read how junior Taylor Gies has been all over America with the Avient Corporation . (Press Release Desk)

University Of Toledo : the UToledo Vaccine Registry now includes an option to report COVID-19 boosters. COVID-19 booster doses are available on campus Monday through Friday at the Main Campus Pharmacy or the Outpatient Pharmacy in the UTMC Medical Pavilion on Health Science Campus . (Press Release Desk)

A tuition assistance program is planned for new nursing students at Mercy College. The partnership with Mercy Health will benefit the community twofold: assisting with tuition for students and lessening the area's nursing shortage. (WTOL)

