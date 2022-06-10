TPD officer killed in head-on crash with fleeing suspect was an FSU grad

Tallahassee Police Department officer Christopher Fariello was killed in a car crash while on duty early Wednesday.

The Tallahassee Police Department officer who was killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday has been identified as Christopher Fariello.

The on-duty officer was killed when his patrol vehicle collided with a car that police said was being driven by Tyrone Cleveland, who was fleeing the police at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Fariello, 34, began as a police officer trainee in July 2018, according to TPD. He completed academy and was sworn in as a full-time police officer in January the following year.

He graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor's degree in criminology in May 2012.

On Friday, FSU President Richard McCullough released a statement, sending condolences to Fariello's friends and family.

"On behalf of everyone at Florida State University ... I extend out deepest condolences to the law enforcement community and the family and friends of ... Christopher Fariello," McCullough said.

"He was committed to serving and protecting the citizens of Tallahassee," he said, adding "We will always remember his bravery and ultimate sacrifice."

Christopher Fariello's badge is pinned by a family member in 2019 when he was sworn in as one of 11 new Tallahassee Police officers.

Shorty after graduating from FSU, Fariello began working for the Wilton Manors Police Department as a code compliance administrative assistant before he was promoted to police service aide.

He soon returned to Tallahassee to work for TPD as a patrol officer, where he was frequently first on scene to answer 911 calls for service, read a TPD summary of his employment history.

"Officer Fariello's death is a stark reminder of the sacrifice the brave men and women of this department make every day," Chief Lawrence Revell said in a statement. "They put on their uniform and walk into the unknown to protect and serve this community. We are thankful for Officer Fariello's service. Please continue to keep his family and the entire department in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss together."

Just outside TPD headquarters lies a memorial for fallen soldiers where, since Wednesday, people have left flowers in honor of Fariello. Joining the memorial and bouquet is a TPD cruiser wrapped in a black and blue ribbon.

Bouquets rest on a memorial for fallen officers outside the Tallahassee Police Department on Thursday, June 9, 2022, a day after a 34-year-old officer was killed on duty.

Cleveland, who is accused of shooting his wife and two of his daughters before causing the wreck that killed Fariello, stormed out of his first appearance Thursday morning.

He faces three counts of premeditated attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon after Wednesday’s shooting.

A charge in connection with the officer’s death was not included in the initial booking report. “It’s still an active criminal investigation, so I’m not going to get into the charges; the investigation continues,” State Attorney Jack Campbell said Thursday.

To donate to a scholarship in Fariello's name

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Christopher Fariello Scholarship Fund for Law Enforcement. Checks can be made payable to: The TCC Foundation c/o Officer Christopher Fariello Scholarship at 444 Appleyard Drive, Tallahassee, Florida, 32304.

