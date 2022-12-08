TPD officer testifies that Troyer reported no death threat to him. Next, defense’s turn

Recently-promoted Tacoma police detective Chad Lawless testified in the trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer on Wednesday that he saw much of this coming: an unprecedented case, tremendous media attention and intense scrutiny of his work.

Lawless is the officer who wrote the Tacoma police report stating Troyer told investigators his life was not threatened, effectively walking back his allegation that spurred a countywide distress call on Jan. 27, 2021. It was a report he was hoping a supervisor would write due to the sheriff’s involvement, heightening the profile of the incident.

“I’ll have to testify to what my report said,” Lawless wrote in a group chat last year with several Tacoma officers, the records of which were subpoenaed by defense attorneys and discussed in court.

The thread included three officers who also responded to Troyer’s call on a direct line to dispatchers concerning a suspicious driver, who turned out to be his northwest Tacoma neighborhood’s newspaper carrier, Sedrick Altheimer.

Before the sheriff was charged, Altheimer, a 26-year-old Black man, alleged Troyer racially profiled him in news interviews and a $5 million tort claim.

Generally a forum for venting their stresses, Lawless texted his patrol squad that he didn’t want to be “famous” in the group thread, according to his testimony. Lawless said on the stand that his lawyer also advised him in earlier proceedings to invoke his right against self-incrimination to attorneys’ questions out of fear his answers could open him up to criminal liability.

Prior to his trial beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer talks to a court observer sitting in the front row in Pierce County District Court in Tacoma, Wash.

Nevertheless, Lawless took the stand against Pierce County’s top cop Wednesday, punctuating the state Attorney General’s Office’s case against Troyer with testimony about his response to help the sheriff.

Lawless told his own attorney that he didn’t want to plead the Fifth Amendment on the stand, according to his testimony. Judges had previously ruled that Lawless has no real risk of prosecution when he invoked his constitutional right.

Story continues

“I felt like the facts of this case need to come out, and I didn’t want to look like I was hiding anything from the court or the jury,” Lawless said from the stand.

At the scene, Lawless determined the Priority 0 response, which records show dispatched 40-plus officers to the scene, was overboard. He testified he radioed, “We don’t need the whole world here,” leading dispatchers to downgrade the incident.

Once Lawless decided his partner, Corey Ventura, could talk to Altheimer by himself, Lawless testified that he walked toward the sheriff. On his way, he said officer Zachary Hobbs told him, “You need to talk to this guy.”

To start, Troyer explained why he started following Altheimer’s car, and then Lawless asked if he was threatened, according to his Wednesday testimony. “He said, ‘no,’” prompting Lawless to ask if there was a threat or a weapon shown. “And again he said, ‘No.’ ” Troyer also shook his head, he testified.

The sheriff responded, “It was clear that he wanted to fight,” Lawless said.

The state rested its case after Lawless stepped down from the stand, handing the floor to Troyer’s defense team to present evidence and call witnesses of their own.

Defense attorneys called one of Troyer’s neighbors for brief testimony about the character of their neighborhood and GoFundMe fliers she found in two copies of The News Tribune, for which Altheimer was her carrier. Altheimer testified a stranger started the GoFundMe to get him money for a new car and he threw away the fliers.

Testimony from Troyer’s wife, Wendy Kaleiwahea-Troyer, was cut short at the end of the day as she was answering questions about her family. She grew emotional as she was being sworn in and cried again while discussing the protests that occurred outside her house after the incident with Altheimer became public.

“Just tired of it all,” she said in her first remarks. “I want it to be over.”