TPD officers train with ex-Navy SEAL whose corpse photo conviction led Trump to intervene

Tallahassee police officers have recently trained with former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who in 2019 was acquitted of murder charges but convicted of illegally posing for a photo with a corpse – a war crimes trial that drew extraordinary intervention from President Donald Trump.

Gallagher posted a photo to Instagram Thursday that showed him among over a dozen TPD officers holding rifles.

"Awesome day of training ... with the Tallahassee Police Department," the caption read. "They were an extraordinary group of men who were ready to train and take on their new concepts of shooting and CQB (close-quarters battle) to add to their toolbox. It was truly an honor!"

The Tallahassee Police Department has not commented on the training overseen by Gallagher, who hosted the session in partnership with the nonprofit Stronghold SOF Solutions, based in Destin, Fla.

TPD Chief Lawrence Revell was unavailable to comment Monday because he was attending the Florida Police Chief's Conference, he told a reporter in a text. He referred questions to a TPD spokesperson, who has not responded to multiple requests for comment since Monday morning.

Thomas Morton, the business development director of Stronghold SOF Solutions, said the nonprofit will defer all comment to TPD.

The training was revealed through a tweet by American author and journalist Wesley Morgan that included a screenshot of Gallagher's Instagram post and was captioned, "Great, the police department of a major American city is having Eddie Gallagher train its officers."

Stronghold SOF Solutions provides "tactical training solutions for the warfighter and law enforcement officer," according to its website. The organization's 50 acre-training facility, where TPD officers were trained, is in DeFuniak Springs, Fla.

Gallagher referred comment to an attorney, who did not wish to comment on the training or his relationship with the nonprofit.

"He's got a lot of experience and skill and he's happy to pass that on to our first responders to help them be better prepared to save lives," said Gallagher's legal representative Timothy Parlatore, a New York based attorney.

"For nearly twenty years, Eddie served as a Navy Corpsman, Marine Scout Sniper and Navy SEAL," reads Gallagher'sofficial website, which links to the training he oversees at the nonprofit, adding that he served in eight overseas combat deployments, earned two Bronze Star medals and one Navy Achievement Medal before the court marshal.

Who is Edward Gallagher?

Gallagher, the former chief petty officer and SEAL Team 7 platoon leader was accused of fatally stabbing a teenage-ISIS captive in the neck before posing with his corpse; firing a sniper rifle at unarmed civilians, striking a teenage girl and an adult man.

Several platoon member broke the team's code of silence when they testified in July 2019 against Gallagher in a military trial that lasted two weeks.

The jury, made up of five Marines and two sailors acquitted him of a majority of the charges including premeditated murder, willfully discharging a firearm to endanger human life, retaliation against members of his platoon for reporting his alleged actions, obstruction of justice and the killing of two Iraqi civilians.

Gallagher was, however, found guilty of posing for photos with the dead captive and was sentenced to four months confinement — time he had served before trial.

Prosecutors said Gallagher used the photos as a prop in a re-enlistment ceremony. Gallagher also allegedly texted "I got this one with my knife" along with the photo.

Per the jury, he was also demoted to petty officer 1st class, a punishment Trump reversed before having Gallagher's pay reinstated.

Even before trial began, several media outlets reported that Trump was considering a pardon for Gallagher. The president in March also moved Gallagher to "less restrictive confinement" due to the "honor of his past service to our country."

Trump's intervention exposed rifts within the Pentagon and led to the firing of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer.

In Nov. 20, 2019, the Navy announced it planned to review Gallagher's status, a likely precursor to the chief petty officer being ousted from the SEALs and losing the coveted SEAL Trident pin.

Days later Spencer was ousted, later saying he had been given an order he could not in "good conscience obey."

On Nov. 26, the Navy announced Gallagher's retirement from active duty and that he would keep his SEAL status and Trident pin. The status review was not conducted.

USA Today contributed to this story. This is a developing story, check back for updates.

