New TPD policy ill-concieved: 'We never solve an issue by shedding less light on it' | Opinion

Citing an increase in gun violence, the Tallahassee Police Department announced a change "effective immediately" to its reporting procedures to the media. It will now issue "Incident Alerts" only regarding life-threatening or multiple injury crimes. Crimes that fail to meet the Incident Alert criteria (according to TPD's determination) will be reported to the media the following day - 24 hours later. Old news, rather than "breaking news."

With a small exception, TPD says, "media partners will only be addressed during regular business hours, excluding holidays and weekends." So tough luck if anything happens on Thanksgiving!

Reporters are told to contact only the department’s public information officer. No one else at TPD should be questioned without approval. With less alerts and accessibility, TPD's new policy limits public access to accurate information on crime and local journalism's ability to freely report on crime.

For decades, research has shown that local crime rates go up and down for a million different reasons, many of which are completely independent of police, the size of the police force, and what they do to combat the rise in crime.

Based on the research, it is wrong to blame a police chief or a department for rising crime. But a policy of withholding, delaying, and picking and choosing the information you share, at a time when violent crime is rising, just doesn't look good. What we know is that when police restrict access to information and crime data, there is always a motivation behind it. Restricting information is unlikely to make anything better – for the police or for the community.

By hiding the city’s crime data, the Tallahassee Police Department is behaving as if it believes a rising crime rate is its fault. Even if that were true – and it is almost certainly false – we never solve an issue by shedding less light on it. To the contrary, problems can only be fixed with more information, more input from well-meaning citizens, more discussion, more collaborative thinking.

TPD’s announcement of the guidelines also included this curious detail to journalists: “Unless requesting an interview, there is rarely a need to call for additional information immediately after an incident alert is released.” This assumes TPD can read minds. Do officers, detectives and administrators know the focus of a reporter’s story before she or he does? How can a reporter know where a story is leading without knowing the telling details first?

The policy also asks reporters not to follow up on press releases or other TPD reports. Reporters will not be able to question or clarify TPD's written releases. The press and the public must rely on law enforcement’s account of an incident without any further questioning. This policy limits the quantity and quality of information journalists can make available to the public.

Pamela Marsh

What happened to making no law abridging freedom of the press? What happened to the public's right to know?

In this day of 24-hour news cycles, when residents demand to know what's happening in their neighborhoods immediately, why would the TPD ask reporters to wait until the next day to gather (or passively receive) information?

There is reason to hope this ill-conceived policy will not last long, in light of recent statements from TPD's PIO, that the department remains "committed to transparency" and that the policy "will be consistently evaluated to best meet the needs of our community." However, the text of the new policy suggests the change has little to do with better serving the residents of Tallahassee. It is about protecting TPD from potentially unwanted criticism about rising crime rates.

Police and city administrators should be honest about their motives and their goals. They demand nothing less from the community they serve. And we expect nothing less from them.

Virginia Hamrick

Pamela Marsh is the executive director of the First Amendment Foundation and a former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida from 2010 to 2015.

Virginia Hamrick is the staff attorney at the First Amendment Foundation, a non-partisan non-profit dedicated to advocating for open government and transparency.

