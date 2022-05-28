TPD releases 2021 annual report, shows decrease in crime

May 28—The Thurmont Police Department annual report for 2021, released this month, shows overall crime decreasing, but an increase in frauds and scams.

According to the report, larceny (25 cases), burglary (four cases) and murder (zero cases) stayed constant between 2020 and 2021. Since 2015, Thurmont has not reported any murders.

Rape, robbery, aggravated assault, officer assault and drug arrests all decreased, based on the report. Rape and robbery decreased to no cases.

Motor vehicle theft was the only category that saw an increase, from two cases in 2020 to three cases in 2021.

Thurmont Police Chief Greg Eyler attributed the general decrease to more involvement from the community.

"I think what happens is the alleged suspects ... they see that the citizens are more involved with the police department, and they're going to report any suspicious activity out there," Eyler said.

As for frauds and scams, Eyler said those crimes have always been a problem, particularly targeting older people.

"This happened a lot, you know, with the COVID [pandemic]," he said. "[Scammers] see ways to make money."

This year's report also published the breakdown of arrests, citations, call to service and more.

According to the report, Thurmont police officers were called to service 7,328 times in 2021. They made 69 arrests, the report showed.

Additionally, there were 442 cases reported in 2021. Of those, 322 were closed, 29 were still open at the end of 2021 and 91 were suspended unless new leads are found.

At the end of the report, Sgt. David Armstrong was recognized as the Officer of the Year for his "exemplary" service, responsiveness and work ethic.

