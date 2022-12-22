TPD searches for ‘shock value’ pranksters following inappropriate visits

Tulsa police are searching for a group of inappropriate pranksters.

Investigators say multiple people walked into two Tulsa businesses, dressed in unsuitable clothing.

The group swore and waved around a sexual device in front of children.

The incident happened Tuesday at a Jack in the Box near 48th and Yale and at a Dunkin’ Donuts near 18th and Yale.

Investigators say it was clear the group was filming the visit for shock value. The video may be posted on a local social media page.

It’s believed that the group left the businesses in a red Audi A3.

Tulsa police plan to charge those involved with lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child under 16.

If you have any information, call the Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Courtesy: Tulsa Police Department

