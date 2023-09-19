TPD: Three youths arrested after police car rammed, machine gun found

TPD arrests three young men after they rammed into a patrol car in an attempt to escape.

An 18-year-old and two juveniles were arrested Monday evening after trying to escape Tallahassee Police officers by ramming into a patrol car.

Jamouri Branch, 18, was arrested on charges of possession of a machine gun, fleeing and eluding, and driving without a license. The two juveniles were arrested on charges ranging from possession of a firearm by a delinquent and violation of probation for grand theft of a firearm.

According to a TPD social media alert, officers noticed a known suspect driving with a suspended license on West Tharpe Street.

"Because the suspect was known to attempt to flee from law enforcement during previous traffic stops, detectives strategically pinned the vehicle while conducting the stop," TPD said. "During this time, the driver, Jamouri Branch, actively attempted to escape by accelerating the vehicle and striking a patrol car."

Officers searched the car finding marijuana, two loaded firearms — one of which was reported stolen ― and a Glock Switch, which is "a device that transitions a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic firearm," according to the social media post.

