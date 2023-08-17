TPD: Woman arrested for kidnapping after stealing a car with a 23-month-old inside

Tallahassee Police officer arrests Diamond Thompson for stealing a car with a young child in it.

A woman was arrested Thursday for stealing a car with a young child still in it after Tallahassee Police officers chased her in the vehicle and on foot.

Diamond Thompson, 20, was arrested for charges on grand theft of a motor vehicle, kidnapping and fleeing with disregard for others’ safety. She is currently being held in the Leon County Detention Facility.

According to a TPD social media post, the mother of the 23-month-old child left the car running in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Ausley Road while she quickly went inside the store.

"Multiple responding officers began tracking the vehicle using the victim’s Apple AirTag and learned Thompson dropped the child off at a nearby Tallahassee Fire Department station," TPD said. "After a pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop and Thompson fled on foot."

An officer ran after Thompson down a street and over a fence before using his TASER to stop her, as seen on the officer's body camera footage TPD released on social media.

Thompson was arrested multiple times in 2022 for various charges on things like grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon and leaving the scene of a crash.

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on Twitter @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee police: Woman stole car with a toddler in it