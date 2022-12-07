TPD: Woman scammed into receiving, repackaging $300,000 worth of cocaine

Seven kilos of cocaine was confiscated in Tulsa following a weeks-long investigation.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department assisted Homeland Security with the investigation.

Law enforcement officers believe an elderly woman was scammed into receiving the drugs. Then, she was given instructions to repackage and mail the drugs.

The cocaine, with a street value of $300,000, was found Tuesday during a search warrant served near 61st and Memorial.

The investigation was handed over to federal agencies.

