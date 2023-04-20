TPG, AmerisourceBergen to buy OneOncology in $2.1 billion deal

(Reuters) -AmerisourceBergen Corp and private equity firm TPG Inc will buy OneOncology from General Atlantic in a deal valued at $2.1 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

The deal will allow AmerisourceBergen to diversify beyond its large drug distribution business by adding a network of cancer specialists to its portfolio as well as expand its practice management services.

AmerisourceBergen in September struck a $1.3 billion deal to acquire Germany's PharmaLex, which provides biopharma companies services like clinical development consulting and market authorization.

TPG will buy the majority interest in OneOncology, while AmerisourceBergen will purchase a minority stake for around $685 million in cash.

The OneOncology deal is expected to contribute a few cents to adjusted profit in the first year after close, expected by the end of September, AmerisourceBergen said.

AmerisourceBergen minority stake would represent about 35% ownership in a joint venture to be formed for the acquisition.

The joint venture includes TPG and OneOncology-associated practices, physicians and management team, who would also retain a minority interest.

