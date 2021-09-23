TPG Appoints Todd Sisitsky as President Before Possible IPO

Sabrina Willmer

(Bloomberg) -- TPG promoted Todd Sisitsky, who has co-headed the firm’s main buyout strategy, to the newly created role of president as the firm makes leadership changes ahead of a possible initial public offering.

While Sisitsky will continue helping to oversee the buyout strategy, the firm also named Nehal Raj and Jeff Rhodes as co-managing partners of the business, according to an emailed statement Thursday. Raj and Rhodes have spent their time at TPG making software and health care investments. The firm also promoted David Trujillo, who had led investments in internet, digital media and communications, as a co-head of its growth equity business.

TPG is considering a public listing, following private-equity firms such as Apollo Global Management Inc. With more than $100 billion of assets, it has diverged from large buyout peers by remaining a private partnership.

Earlier this year, Jon Winkelried, who was co-chief executive officer along with Jim Coulter, took over as sole head of the firm, while Coulter became executive chairman.

