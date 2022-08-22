TPG Telecom (ASX:TPG) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.09

The board of TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of A$0.09 on the 12th of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 3.2% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

TPG Telecom's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, TPG Telecom's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

EPS is set to grow by 72.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 95% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

TPG Telecom Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long at all, so we can't really make a judgement on how stable the dividend has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

TPG Telecom Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. TPG Telecom has impressed us by growing EPS at 71% per year over the past three years. Strong earnings is nice to see, but unless this can be sustained on minimal reinvestment of profits, we would question whether dividends will follow suit.

Our Thoughts On TPG Telecom's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think TPG Telecom will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for TPG Telecom that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

