TPS confirms shooting involved THS students, says victim not current student

Sep. 6—Officials with Tahlequah Public Schools released a statement today regarding Monday's shooting and the decision to go distance learning through Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Superintendent Tanya Jones confirmed the triple shooting involved Tahlequah High School students, but she did not specify how they were related to case. She did say the victim is not a current student.

"There has been no threat of violence at school," Jones stated.

Information and details are limited, as the case was handed off to agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, since those involved are tribal members and are thus subject to the McGirt ruling in terms of prosecutorial jurisdiction. Names, ages, genders, and other details had not been disclosed as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Jones said counselors will be available at the schools throughout the week to meet with faculty and students.

"To the extent the district can be of assistance in the investigation, the district will cooperate with law enforcement. The district will not comment further on this incident because it is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation," Jones stated.

Local law enforcement agencies were dispatched to reports of a shooting on Short Street Monday afternoon. Three people had shot and one died at the scene, although witnesses said the deceased was an adult male. Five children and "two or three teenagers" were escorted out of a residence where the shooting occurred, according to Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King.

At least two people were detained, and the FBI was contacted.

This story is developing.