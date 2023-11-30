TPSD hosts community focus group as part of Vision Quest initiative

Nov. 30—Tupelo Public School District is seeking input from community members on what it does well and how it can improve.

The district held a focus group, open to the public, the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Church Street Elementary School as part of its "Vision Quest" initiative. TPSD superintendent Rob Picou also used the occasion to express his hopes of creating a community-based accountability model.

The Vision Quest initiative is TPSD's new five-year strategic plan, and the district brought in Huron Consulting Group's Florida-based Studer Education to consult on the project.

The initiative, which began at the start of the school year, is currently in its information-gathering stage. This portion of the initiative is expected to last through part of February.

"Where are we not meeting the needs of the community?" asked Gregg Ellis, TPSD's director of marketing and communications. "That's what we want to figure out."

The initiative will go through several stages. After information-gathering, the "steering team" — a collective of individuals who represent all the stakeholders in Tupelo — will study the information gathered and determine overarching themes, or "pillars," of what the Tupelo community is asking of its schools.

The district leadership team, led by Picou, will then work with the steering team to set goals within those pillars and determine what actions will be required to meet those goals. By the end of this process, Picou said Tuesday, he hopes the district will have created guidelines for a community-accountability model.

Expressing his dislike for the state accountability model and ratings, Picou said that "this letter grade, no matter what it means today, does not sum up the totality of what occurs in our schools." Instead, he hopes to create a yearly assessment focused on what the Tupelo community values in its school outcomes.

In achieving such an outcome, community focus groups are a major part of the Vision Quest's information-gathering process. TPSD leadership has met with local clergy, the Rotary Club, the Community Development Foundation and other fixtures, as well as staff from district schools.

"We really believe ... that this document will only be as transformative as the number of voices we collect," Picou said, referring to the end result of the Vision Quest.

In each focus group, Studer and the TPSD leadership are asking four questions: What are the key strengths of Tupelo schools? What opportunities do we have to improve within the district? In five years, when the strategic plan has been successful, what will the TPSD have done? And what does Tupelo value?

In Tuesday's focus group, the dozen community members in attendance said that they appreciated the TPSD's variety of academic and extracurricular options for students to pursue, focus on student safety, up-to-date technology, community engagement, and efforts to celebrate student successes.

Student safety has come up in almost every Vision Quest focus group as one of the TPSD's key strengths. The members of the CDF focus group in October also aligned with the Tuesday focus group about the TPSD's community engagement and diverse academic and extracurricular programs.

Attendees of Tuesday's focus group felt the TPSD could improve its efforts to moderate student technology usage, work to raise the graduation rate, and work to close achievement gaps between groups of students.

Discussing what community members wanted to see from the district in five years, one focus group attendee said she hoped to see all Tupelo High School graduates well prepared for wherever they'd be headed, whether that be to the workplace, to college, or to trade school.

