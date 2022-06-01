TPXimpact Holdings' (LON:TPX) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at TPXimpact Holdings (LON:TPX) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on TPXimpact Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.015 = UK£1.3m ÷ (UK£110m - UK£21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, TPXimpact Holdings has an ROCE of 1.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for TPXimpact Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for TPXimpact Holdings.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that TPXimpact Holdings is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses three years ago, but now it's earning 1.5% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, TPXimpact Holdings is employing 1,485% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, TPXimpact Holdings has decreased current liabilities to 19% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Bottom Line

Overall, TPXimpact Holdings gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 81% return over the last three years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Like most companies, TPXimpact Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

