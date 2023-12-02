Tracee Ellis Ross says mom Diana Ross would ship a holiday turkey to Switzerland

With one of the most iconic singing sensations as her mother, Tracee Ellis Ross certainly had some ... ahem, spectacular ... holiday memories from her childhood.

In a recent interview with TODAY's Al Roker, Ross, who is currently starring in the new holiday movie, "Candy Cane Lane," admitted that her mother, Diana Ross, would occasionally have turkeys shipped internationally for family holiday dinners.

"Your mom would ship a turkey to Switzerland?" Al asks.

"It has happened, Al. Yes," Ross replies.

"They don't have turkeys in Switzerland?" he follows up.

"Not the one she wanted," Ross says before bursting into laughter. Eddie Murphy, her co-star in the movie, cracks up alongside her. "So you know, you gotta get the one you want!"

After composing herself, Ross explains, "So here's the thing. My mom clearly had a big career — has a big career and a big life and moved around a lot. And one of the things that my mom did with us is she created home wherever we were."

Viewers on TikTok are loving the clip.

"If you can get Eddie to laugh it's a good day," one viewer commented.

"If Lady Diana Ross wants a turkey, she will get that turkey," another added.

A third wrote, "She's so down to earth for how she was raised."

Interestingly, a number of commenters, like this one, didn't realize the connection between Tracee Ellis Ross and Diana Ross: "I'm today years old when I found out she's Diana Ross' daughter."

Viewers missing the connection between Tracee Ellis Ross and her mom might be a tribute to Tracee's successful acting career.

Her long run as Dr. Rainbow Johnson in the television series "Black-ish" earned her popular and critical acclaim, as well as nominations for Emmy, Golden Globe, People's Choice and Screen Actors Guild awards.

If Diana Ross ships turkeys for holidays, can you imagine what she does for birthdays?

This article was originally published on TODAY.com