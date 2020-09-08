Tracee Ellis Ross has had a busy year, and she just added one more gig to her plate that many people are getting excited about.

The "Black-ish" star posted a video on Instagram Sunday that included a photo of the "Golden Girls" cast morphing into a photoshopped version featuring Ross' face in place of Betty White's, along with actresses Regina King, Sanaa Lathan and Alfree Woodard in place of Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan.

Ross prompted fans to look at the link in her Instagram bio, which leads to a virtual event page titled "Zoom Where It Happens".

According to the website, screenwriter and producer Lena Waithe will be hosting a rendition of "Golden Girls" with a reimagined, all-Black cast starring Ross, King, Lathan and Woodard on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. EST.

"In an effort to further engage our community and drive change, all you need to do to enjoy this evening is sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election," the website states.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross talks fulfilling 'childhood dream' in upcoming film 'The High Note'

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the upcoming first episode is in partnership with Zoom Video Communications and will spotlight as well as support nonprofit civil rights advocacy organization Color of Change.

Tracee Ellis Ross teams up with Regina King and more for all-Black 'Golden Girls' rendition originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com