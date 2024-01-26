Traces of France's colonial past in India still visible today

French President Emmanuel Macron's trip to New Delhi marks a strengthening of the centuries-old ties between France and India. While India's past is largely shadowed by British colonial history, France occupied a much smaller part of the country for many years – and traces of its presence can still be seen today.

Today known as Puducherry, the city of Pondicherry on India's south-east coast was taken by France in 1674, when the French East India Company set up a trading centre to exploit India's rich spices and other goods.

The area joined the towns of Chandernagor, Mahé, Yanam Karaikal and Masulipatam in the colony of French India.

Today's Government of Puducherry markets the city online as the "quintessence of French culture", "India's Little France" and "the French Riviera of the East".

The old French quarter – "La Ville Blanche" or "White Town" – has become a favourite with tourists for its colonial architecture.

Unlike elsewhere in India, where streets have been renamed and statues torn down to strip away Britain's legacy, echoes of France remain.

The town's mansions, wide boulevards and place names such as "Rue de la Marine" all attest to its enduring French flavour.

Some residents still chat in French, policemen wear the peaked képi hats of the French military and street signs mimic the famous blue-and-white enamel lettering of Paris.

India's French citizens

The colony of French India was administered under a single French governor based in Pondicherry. French rule over one or more of these enclaves was more than once interrupted by the Brits.



