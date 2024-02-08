Tracing your ancestry: Knowing the past, to open the door to a better future

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After more than 20 years of researching her family’s origin, Katherine Jordan realized many of the answers were right before her.

The avenues that were used to obtain some information were sometimes through regular conversation.

“Census or you get it through obituaries,” said Jordan. “You get it from passing through conversations of stories from family to family.”

Jordan worked with her family, the genealogical society and Beale Library history room to connect her family tree. Finding this information has brought new joy to Jordan’s life.

“Oh, I was excited. I was able to find my dad’s family and my mother’s family,” said Jordan. “The more I started searching, I collected a binder for that information with obituaries and pictures of gravesites,” said Jordan.

One of the most shocking details during her search was learning more about her own family’s past as enslaved people in this country, especially about her great-great-grandfather.

“He was listed as property; like cattle he had a number and a price that he was worth. Every person was worth a certain amount of money and being that he was an older gentleman at 85, he was listed at $110,” said Jordan. “Most of the males back then might have been listed at $200 or $300.”

Kathy Walker, President of the Kern County Genealogical Society, said helping black individuals find their lineage is not simple or easy.

“The records are sparse, there is no question about that,” said Walker. “It becomes extremely difficult when you gather all the information you can for the location you’re studying and then you start putting together a jigsaw puzzle.”

Documents like slave schedules, from the early 1800’s, can assist Walker greatly. The list documents enslaved people by age, owners and census that individually named former slaves for the first time in 1870.

The Genealogical Society has helped only a few black people come in to learn more about family history but says they’ve seen the impact of their work, like helping one black Kern resident find his mother.

“We found a picture of his mother that he had never seen and it’s nice when you can do that,” said Vice President Mari Carroll. “It makes you feel good when you can produce something that they don’t know about.”

Jordan hopes more take advantage and knows learning more about your history while passing it on to a younger generation is more important now than ever.

“We have to care, we have to know the history because if we don’t it’ll come back and bite us again,” said Jordan. “So it’s very important that we learn about our history and learn about our community.”

You can find the Genealogical Society or the History Room at the Beale Library, and both have resources to help you search your family history.

