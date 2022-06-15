Tracing Jasiel Correia's fall: From entrepreneur & mayor, to convicted corruption kingpin

FALL RIVER — Six years. In that short period of time, Jasiel Correia II’s star rose and fell.

A young man full of ambition but with no political experience, Correia captured the public’s attention like few before him, swept into public office and soared to the sixth floor of Government Center in record time — and in record time, Fall River voters booted him from the mayor’s office with a federal corruption scandal nipping at his heels. All that, in a little more than half a decade.

Correia has been convicted of 21 charges of fraud, extortion and corruption. It’s worth asking ourselves: How did we get here? Let’s follow the history.

How Jasiel Correia II was made

His early years: To hear Correia tell it, he’s had political aspirations literally from his birth in 1991. In 2018, he hosted a Herald News reporter in his mayoral office, telling of a home video of his birth and how his grandmother, a Portuguese immigrant, predicted his political future. “She says in that video that because I was born here, I could be the president of this country,” Correia said. His mother once said the family nearly moved away from Fall River when Correia was in middle school, but the boy insisted they stay so he could become mayor one day. In the documentary series “Run This City” profiling Correia’s rise and fall, he tells of being fascinated with the video game SimCity.

2006-2009: In his high school years, Correia becomes involved in the community — much more than your average teen. He takes leadership roles in the BOLD Coalition, an anti-drug organization. He wins a mayoral citation for his work at age 14, and is named Fall River’s Youth of the Year at 17. He's confident enough to help to moderate mayoral debates, and presents a Youth Bill of Rights to Mayor Robert Correia. He’s leading the North End Neighborhood Association two years before he can even drive a car.

2013: Newly graduated from Providence College, Correia takes his aspirations to the next level. He founds and leads a company in Fall River called 1Zero4 Business Academy, what he calls a "business incubator" offering startup companies office space, utilities and other amenities in a converted mill on Anawan Street. He says he hopes to host 100 businesses there within the next three years. (Three years later, 1Zero4 was out of business itself.) At the same time, he and other partners begin work on a smartphone app called SnoOwl — much more on that below.

April-December 2013: Correia pulls papers to run for Fall River City Council, touting his entrepreneurial experience and youth, and earns the endorsement of the Herald News Editorial Board. In the November 2013 election, Correia's campaign comes up just short — 10th place in a race that elects nine candidates. A few weeks later, though, top council vote-getter Cathy Ann Viveiros is tapped by Mayor Will Flanagan for city administrator, leaving a vacancy on the council — and Correia’s 10th place showing earns him a seat on the council by default. At 22, he is now officially part of Fall River city government.

Aug. 14, 2014: Mayor Will Flanagan is facing a citizen-led recall petition over his job performance. In an apparent attempt to either gain favor with or threaten him — it's still never been established which — Flanagan calls Correia to a secret late-night meeting on Fall River’s waterfront. Like something out of a gangster movie, Flanagan, Correia and two of Flanagan’s associates drive around Fall River in the wee hours, discussing the recall attempt. At one point, Flanagan shows Correia a gun. What that gun meant, and why it was drawn, is going to be disputed for months.

Sept. 8, 2014: Correia goes public with the story, accusing Flanagan of trying to intimidate him into not supporting the recall. An investigation is launched that lasts until May 2015. Flanagan never faces charges, and the two trade civil lawsuits that are eventually resolved in a settlement on Aug. 21, 2015, the details of which are known only to the men involved. But the "Flana-gun" story has a strange effect — it escalates Correia’s political profile. Nearly overnight, Flanagan’s political opponents become Correia’s allies, and Correia goes from being just another freshman councilor to a well-known political figure in Fall River.

May 19, 2015: After years of development — and what is determined later to be hundreds of thousands of dollars in investments over the previous months — SnoOwl is complete. It’s an app meant to connect users with local businesses, functioning kind of like a hybrid of Twitter, Facebook, and Yelp. Apple approves it for download in the Apple Store. (It has since been removed, and any copies still remaining on people's phones are non-functional.)

June 4, 2015: Correia holds a SnoOwl launch party at a waterfront restaurant in Fall River. According to the company's Facebook page, more than 100 people show up to the event, emceed by the councilor wearing a purple T-shirt with the SnoOwl logo.

June 6, 2015: Just two days later, Correia announces he’s going to run for office against an unpopular Mayor Sam Sutter. Again he touts his entrepreneurial spirit, his status as a political outsider, and his youth. On June 15, he officially signs nomination paperwork entering the race. Over the summer and fall, his campaign promises change and fresh ideas, to run the city like a business, which gains traction with the public. In October, he tells a Herald News reporter: “If I’m mayor, I’m going to be mayor for 10 years.”

Nov. 4, 2015: In a stunning victory, Correia tops Sutter by 52% to 48%. Correia is 23 years old, likely the youngest mayor in Fall River history. The young man who grew up playing SimCity had been an elected official for less than two years.

Jasiel Correia’s time as Fall River mayor

Jasiel Correia II shows off his new business card on his first day as mayor of Fall River, in January 2016.

Jan. 4, 2016: Correia is sworn in as mayor. In his inauguration speech, the young man promises a new way of governing, and says, “To achieve greatness we must work as partners. My administration will be focused on building partnerships, recognizing through partnerships Fall River residents will thrive.”

Jan. 8, 2016: Almost immediately, Correia faces criticism for cronyism. High school friend and SnoOwl partner Christopher Parayno becomes his chief of staff at an elevated salary, steps down in May, then is rehired to a different job two years later. Correia hires former mentor Michael Aguiar as a "substance abuse prevention coordinator." When the City Council rejects the hire, Correia changes Aguiar's job description and hires him anyway without their approval. Aguiar would resign in disgrace in June 2017 due to circumstances much like Correia's — under scrutiny that he treated himself to luxury items with someone else's money. Aguiar is accused of squandering thousands in grant funding on a lavish trip to New York City, including a four-night stay at the Ritz-Carlton with room service and an expensive rental SUV.

July 2016: Based on confidential information, The Herald News begins investigating Correia's financial dealings with SnoOwl.

Summer 2016: Correia learns the ropes as mayor, asserting his authority. He espouses a somewhat dominant style, shaking up departments and squaring off against the City Council. He decides to privatize trash pickup, laying off staff and selling off the city’s fleet of trucks, incurring the wrath of the Teamsters and the state Labor Relations Board in the process. He pushes forward plans for “streetscapes” improvement projects. He invests $100,000 of city money in marketing campaign that eventually yields a new logo, a slogan, and one 30-second promotional video (narrated by Correia).

Nov. 8, 2016: Voters statewide approve a ballot question legalizing recreational marijuana sales in Massachusetts. But it would not be until 2018 that companies would be allowed to apply for licenses, with retail sales finally beginning late that year. But to do business in a city, retail pot companies need non-opposition letters and host agreements from the city government — in Fall River's case, from Mayor Correia and him alone.

The beginning of Jasiel Correia’s fall from grace

March 2017: In his State of the City address on March 1, Correia praises the work of the Fall River Office of Economic Development. But three weeks later, Correia has soured. He tells The Herald News he wants to cancel the city’s contract with FROED, leaving President Frank Marchione “blindsided.” Over the next months, Correia claims FROED owes the city back rent, attempts to strip FROED of funding, and kicks the organization out of its office in Government Center.

April 27, 2017: At FROED’s annual board meeting, Marchione drops a bombshell: He says Correia has targeted FROED because Correia is under investigation by the FBI for his dealings with SnoOwl, and believes someone in FROED is cooperating with that investigation. It’s the first public statement about the matter. Jasiel claims ignorance about any investigation, and the FBI refuses to confirm or deny it.

April 28, 2017: A day later, Dr. David Cabeceiras, a local orthodontist, tells The Herald News that between April 2014 and August 2015, he invested $80,750 in SnoOwl and alleges Correia misappropriated his money. Correia denies misusing the money, and says he hasn’t been the CEO of SnoOwl since 2016 when he “made the decision to hand it over,” citing his job as mayor. However, he refuses to say who he handed it over to. At the time, Correia is still listed as an officer of the company, and all contact information in the app and on its website directed users to Correia.

May 30, 2017: Correia appoints SnoOwl investor Hildegard Camara as the executive director of the Bristol County Training Consortium at an $84,000 annual salary, despite having no experience and being unemployed for six years. We'll come back to him a bit later.

Sept. 7, 2017: After months of public denial, Correia finally confirms he is the subject of an FBI investigation over SnoOwl, and that he remains its president. He doesn’t deny that investors made no return on the $330,000 spent to develop the app, and says that “The goal was to be acquired, not to generate significant revenue. … Our goal was … to sell it to a major company.”

Nov. 7, 2017: Despite the recent controversy, Correia remains popular and wins re-election as mayor. Shortly thereafter, Correia names campaign manager Genoveva Andrade as his new chief of staff, at $78,780 annually. Correia will later be accused of extorting half of this salary from her.

Jasiel Correia under arrest: His 'extravagant lifestyle' comes to light

Jan. 28, 2018: A legal defense fund is set up for Correia through the Office of Campaign and Political Finance, despite his insistence that what's happening is not a formal criminal investigation. Correia won't discuss the fund with us.

Summer 2018: A review of filings reveals that marijuana companies are donating heavily to Correia’s legal defense and campaign funds. In May, Northeast Alternatives gives him $20,000, four days after Correia gave them a host agreement and non-opposition letter — in 2021, it is revealed that Correia briefly worked for this company as a private consultant around this time, while still in public office. In August, he gets $5,000 from donors associated with the medical marijuana company Hope, Heal, Health. In September, Correia received $7,500 from eight campaign donors to his election fund from people associated with Russco Inc., a Fall River-based construction company renovating 482 Globe St., the location for the medical marijuana operation, Xyphias Wellness.

Oct. 11, 2018: Correia is arrested by State Police. He’s led handcuffed into a federal courtroom and arraigned on nine counts of wire fraud for allegedly defrauding investors in SnoOwl and four counts of filing false tax returns related to that business. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling alleges Correia convinced seven people to invest more than $363,000 in SnoOwl between 2013 and 2017, but "diverted more than $231,000 of that money ... to fund his political career and extravagant lifestyle.” The FBI describes Correia using investor money "as his own personal ATM," spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on luxury goods including a Mercedes Benz, jewelry, designer men’s and women’s clothing, airfare, luxury hotels, restaurants, casinos, and adult entertainment. Correia is released on bail and denies all charges.

Oct. 17, 2018: Correia holds a press conference defending SnoOwl as a viable product and claiming this investigation is “a smear campaign of false allegations being made by political enemies.” A day later, a citizen starts a petition to recall Correia from office. Meanwhile, Correia’s story, which has made national news, attracts the attention of filmmaker Brent Hodge, and a documentary film crew begins following Correia around two months later.

Jasiel Correia cries 'fake news' — then is recalled and re-elected in the same night

November 2018: In response to a tweet from Herald News reporter Jo C. Goode, who had been investigating and reporting on the Correia allegations, Correia replies with a link to a website: jogoode.com. The website consists entirely of a GIF meme of President Donald Trump saying "You are fake news." He taunts Goode with the website again in mid-December, and when confronted by The Herald News admits that he purchased the jogoode.com domain and created a website to troll her. Correia says he was angered because Goode wrote two "fake news" tweets about him: one about him moving from his apartment, and another about a documentary crew following him. Both tweets were true.

Dec. 6, 2018: The City Council questions a $10,000 stipend paid to Genoveva Andrade related to her work during snowstorms. Correia will later be accused of demanding Andrade request this stipend, and extorting nearly all it from her. She resigns her position a month later, saying she needs to focus on Correia's recall election.

March 7, 2019: Another look at campaign filings reveals that people and companies connected to the marijuana industry have dumped $55,000 into Correia's campaign and legal defense funds. By this time, Correia had signed 10 letters of non-opposition and negotiated host community agreements for facilities that offer medical marijuana, recreational pot sales, or both.

March 12, 2019: In a shocking and historic twist, 61% of voters approve a recall for Correia — but he is immediately re-elected as mayor, getting about 35% of votes from among a crowded field of five candidates.

Jasiel Correia’s second arrest: This time, voters oust him for good

July 18, 2019: At a special City Council meeting, Councilor Shawn Cadime flat-out accuses Correia of getting kickbacks from marijuana companies. Correia’s lawyer threatens legal action for slander, but Cadime doesn't back down. Meanwhile, Correia denies that more charges against him are forthcoming.

Sept. 6, 2019: But there were. Correia is arrested again, this time at his Fall River apartment. He is now charged in what federal investigators refer to as a vast criminal conspiracy to extort money from marijuana companies and others — about $600,000 in cash and luxury items. He faces charges of bribery, extortion conspiracy, wire fraud, filing false tax returns and more — 24 counts of corruption, including his earlier SnoOwl indictment. Once again, Lelling describes Correia's "brazen" corruption and love of extravagant goods, including a $10,000 "Batman" Rolex watch he's accused of getting in exchange for permitting assistance at a Kilburn Street mill. Andrade is also arrested, and she is charged with extortion conspiracy, theft and bribery. Three others are charged as co-conspirators: Antonio Costa, Hildegar Camara and David Hebert — all face charges of extortion and providing false statements to investigators. They’re accused of acting as middlemen between Correia and marijuana companies, extorting tens of thousands of dollars in exchange for letters of non-opposition and host agreements, ferrying envelopes of bribe money for the mayor — even dropping off bundles of cash in people's sheds. Costa, Camara and Hebert all plead guilty.

Oct. 15, 2019: Correia spends weeks refusing to step down from office and fending off an ouster attempt by the City Council. In the end, he suspends his campaign for a third term as mayor and takes a leave of absence from office. Days later, acting Mayor Cliff Ponte officially fires the now-indicted Hildegar Camara from his government job as head of BCTC.

Nov. 5, 2019: After about four years as mayor, Correia is voted out. Voters handily elect Paul Coogan as mayor over Correia and last-minute write-in candidate Cathy Ann Viveiros. For the first time since 2014, Correia is a private citizen again. He stays out of the public spotlight almost entirely after this.

Jasiel Correia's day in court delayed

Jan. 22, 2020: Andrade, having stood by Correia's side for years as campaign manager, chief of staff and finally as co-defendant on corruption charges, files a motion to sever her case from Correia’s. Their trial, which has been delayed several times partially due to the sheer number of discovery documents involved — more than 78,000 pages — is set for May. But the COVID pandemic hits that spring, delaying the trial even further.

April 6, 2020: Brent Hodges' “Run This City,” a 10-part documentary series on Correia’s rise and fall from power, premieres on Quibi, a short-lived smartphone-only video streaming app that debuted (and went out of business) in 2020. It receives positive reviews.

Dec. 14, 2020: Andrade pleads guilty and is convicted for her part in the government corruption case against Correia, which includes six counts of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana companies in exchange for the right to do business in Fall River, and bribery in giving Correia half her government salary and most of the snow stipend.

March 16, 2021: After multiple delays, Correia’s trial on all 24 charges is set for April 20. U.S. attorneys announce they're set to call 35 witnesses to testify against Correia. The trial is expected to last three weeks.

Jasiel Correia on trial, and how he was found guilty

April 26, 2021: Opening arguments are made in Jasiel Correia’s corruption trial, and the first witnesses are called. Leading the prosecution team are Zachary Hafer and David Tobin; for the defense, Correia’s attorney Kevin Reddington. Presiding over the courtroom is Judge Douglas Woodlock. Over the next two weeks, 33 witnesses will be called reaching back to Correia’s days in college to his time as mayor of Fall River. Among them are two his co-conspirators, investors and SnoOwl developers, his ex-girlfriend Natalie Cleveland, people who say Correia extorted them for tens of thousands of dollars, and an IRS special agent who tracked all of Correia’s major purchases. To the jury, the prosecution paints Correia as a shyster living an absurdly lavish lifestyle. The defense plays up Correia’s youth and suggests, if any crime occurred, that ignorance is to blame, calling Correia “so dumb” and saying he’s “not good with figures and math and stuff.” Correia does not take the stand in his own defense. The two sides issue closing arguments on May 10, with the jury beginning their deliberations the next day.

The Jasiel Correia verdict: Ex-Fall River mayor guilty of 21 of 24 counts of fraud, extortion, conspiracy

May 14, 2021: After several days of deliberations, the jury returns its verdict: Guilty of 21 counts of wire fraud, tax fraud, extortion and extortion conspiracy. Correia is found not guilty of three counts: extortion and extortion conspiracy regarding utility work performed at co-conspirator Tony Costa’s building, and of bribery of Gen Andrade. Correia is allowed to return home wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet pending sentencing on Sept. 20. Immediately after leaving the courthouse, Correia gives an off-the-cuff response to the media maintaining his innocence, saying "the justice system failed us today,” vowing an appeal and promising that one day “the real truth” would emerge. Prosecutors would take careful note of these statements, using them against him in pre-sentencing memos filed with the judge – and Correia’s defense team would call them “ill-advised.”

June 10, 2021: Gen Andrade appears before Judge Douglas Woodlock for sentencing on charges of bribery, extortion and making false statements. The prosecution and defense teams agree that Andrade should receive no jail time and put before Woodlock a C-plea for his approval, which would be a binding agreement. In a stunning turn, Woodlock rejects the plea, on the grounds that Andrade deserves time in prison – so he rejects her plea and sends her case back to Square One. Andrade is given a trial date in December.

June 11, 2021: Kevin Reddington files a motion to withdraw as Correia’s defense attorney. The previous day, Correia had hired William Fick and Daniel Marx to represent him.

June 29, 2021: Co-conspirator Tony Costa, who pleaded guilty to taking part in the scheme to extort money from marijuana vendors, is sentenced to three years’ probation, part of it home confinement, community service, and forfeiture and fines.

July 21, 2021: Co-conspirator Hildegar Camara, who also pleaded guilty to taking part in the extortion scheme, receives a similar sentence: three years’ probation, home confinement, and community service.

July 27, 2021: Correia officially files his appeal, asking for an acquittal or a new trial. Among the grounds for appeal: attorneys Fick and Marx argue that the two sets of charges Correia faced – the SnoOwl charges and the extortion charges – should not have been argued at the same trial, saying there was a “prejudice inherent in a sprawling trial of misjoined offenses.”

Aug. 20, 2021: Jasiel Correia and his girlfriend Jenny Fernandes are married. Their reception is held at Towne House on Purchase Street.

Sept. 20-21, 2021: Sentencing is set for Jasiel Correia. In pre-sentencing memos, the U.S. Attorney’s office recommended 11 years in prison and nearly $900,000 in forfeiture, restitution and fines. Defense attorneys Fick and Marx recommended Correia serve three years in prison, along with forfeiture and restitution. Before pronouncing judgment, however, Woodlock takes up a defense motion to re-examine the use of evidence in the case. The judge ends up tossing most of the wire fraud charges on the grounds that the prosecution didn't provide sufficient evidence of the use of interstate commerce, and the tax fraud charges on grounds that the prosecution didn't provide enough evidence that the fraud was willful. Still, he chastises Correia verbally and sentences the former mayor to six years in prison and three years of supervised release.

The end of the road for Jasiel Correia and his co-conspirators

Nov. 24, 2021: Correia is scheduled to self-surrender to Federal Correctional Institution Berlin in northern New Hampshire on Dec. 3, just days before his 30th birthday. Correia, who has been working at his in-laws' restaurant and function hall on Purchase Street, the Towne House, asks Woodlock to stay free on bail so he can help out during the holiday season, if not indefinitely pending appeal. Woodlock grants him continued release until early January. It would be the first of many delays before Correia reported to prison.

Dec. 9, 2021: A new trial for Andrade begins, with the former chief of staff pleading not guilty. The proceedings are cut short when a witness contracts COVID, and the entire trial is delayed until March 7.

Feb. 3, 2022: Co-conspirator David Hebert, who was at one point Correia's landlord, asks for and is granted a delay in his sentencing. He has accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors, pleading guilty to charges of extortion, extortion conspiracy and lying to federal investigators. His sentencing is set for May 18 before Judge Rya Zobel.

Feb. 23, 2022: With her trial set to start within days, Andrade changes her plea from not guilty to guilty, accepting a new plea agreement with prosecutors. This time, prosecutors drop all charges against her -- including accusations of extortion and bribery -- except for lying to federal investigators. They recommend she serve no prison time.

March 7, 2022: A tearful Andrade appears before Woodlock and pleads guilty to making false statements to federal law enforcement officials. Woodlock notes that she did not aid prosecutors by testifying during Correia's trial, but sentences her to time served, a year of probation, and a $50,000 fine. Andrade is contrite in her court appearance and denounces her association with Correia. "I made a serious mistake when I got involved with Jasiel Correia," she says. "I wish I never laid eyes on him."

March 30, 2022: With just minutes before a filing deadline, Correia's appellate attorneys Fick and Marx file their appeal brief. In this document, they repeat several claims they made in their initial filing, including alleging that the two halves of Correia's trial should not have been joined together. They also allege Woodlock gave improper jury instructions, and that prosecutors unfairly influenced the jury by playing a video of then-candidate Correia debating incumbent Mayor Sam Sutter.

April 4, 2022: After giving Correia multiple delays to report to prison, Woodlock denies Correia any further extensions. In an opinion, he says he needed to read Correia's appeal brief first, and finds that its arguments are without merit. He orders Correia to report to federal prison in Berlin, N.H., on April 22. Correia later takes his bid to remain free to the First Circuit Court of Appeals.

April 11, 2022: Rumors swirl about Correia's involvement with the Towne House, and that he is no longer employed by the business. Sources close to The Herald News reveal that Correia had been let go by the business months earlier. An attorney for the Towne House confirms that Correia is not an employee there, and that his wife, Jenny, is no longer a co-owner of the establishment.

April 20, 2022: The appeals court in a brief statement denies Correia continued bail pending his appeal.

April 22, 2022: After 20 weeks of delays; seven months after his sentencing; nearly a year after his conviction at a jury trial; and three and a half years after his first arrest on fraud charges, Jasiel Correia is incarcerated. He is remanded into the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons and becomes an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution, Berlin. With good behavior, he is expected to be released in June 2027.

June 15, 2022: David Hebert faces sentencing before Judge Rya Zobel. He pleads guilty to multiple charges including a count of extortion, a count of extortion conspiracy, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators. Zobel sentences Hebert to three years probation, a $25,000 fine, and $61,000 in forfeiture. Hebert is the last co-defendant to be sentenced in the Correia corruption scandal.

