Tracing uncertainty: Google harnesses quantum mechanics at California lab

Huw GRIFFITH
·4 min read

Outside, balmy September sunshine warms an idyllic coast, as California basks in yet another perfect day.

Inside, it's minus 460 Fahrenheit (-273 Celsius) in some spots, pockets of cold that bristle with the impossible physics of quantum mechanics -- a science in which things can simultaneously exist, not exist and also be something in between.

This is Google's Quantum AI laboratory, where dozens of super-smart people labor in an office kitted out with climbing walls and electric bikes to shape the next generation of computers -- a generation that will be unlike anything users currently have in their pockets or offices.

"It is a new type of computer that uses quantum mechanics to do computations and allows us... to solve problems that would otherwise be impossible," explains Erik Lucero, lead engineer at the campus near Santa Barbara.

"It's not going to replace your mobile phone, your desktop; it's going to be working in parallel with those things."

Quantum mechanics is a field of research that scientists say could be used one day to help limit global warming, design city traffic systems or develop powerful new drugs.

The promises are so great that governments, tech giants and start-ups around the world are investing billions of dollars in it, employing some of the biggest brains around.

- Schrodinger's cat -

Old fashioned computing is built on the idea of binary certainty: tens of thousands of "bits" of data that are each definitely either "on" or "off," represented by either a one or a zero.

Quantum computing uses uncertainty: its "qubits" can exist in a state of both one-ness and zero-ness in what is called a superposition.

The most famous illustration of a quantum superposition is Schrodinger's cat -- a hypothetical animal locked in a box with a flask of poison which may or may not shatter.

While the box is shut, the cat is simultaneously alive and dead. But once you interfere with the quantum state and open the box, the question of the cat's life or death is resolved.

Quantum computers use this uncertainty to perform lots of seemingly contradictory calculations at the same time -- a bit like being able to go down every possible route in a maze all at once, instead of trying each one in series until you find the right path.

The difficulty for quantum computer designers is getting these qubits to maintain their superposition long enough to make a calculation.

As soon as something interferes with them -- noise, muck, the wrong temperature -- the superposition collapses, and you're left with a random and likely nonsensical answer.

The quantum computer Google showed off to journalists resembles a steampunk wedding cake hung upside-down from a support structure.

Each layer of metal and curved wires gets progressively colder, down to the final stage, where the palm-sized processor is cooled to just 10 Millikelvin, or about -460 Fahrenheit (-273 Celsius).

That temperature -- only a shade above absolute zero, the lowest temperature possible in the universe -- is vital for the superconductivity Google's design relies on.

While the layer-cake computer is not huge -- about half a person high -- a decent amount of lab space is taken up with the equipment to cool it -- pipes whoosh overhead with helium dilutions compressing and expanding, using the same process that keeps your refrigerator cold.

- Future -

But... what does it all actually do?

Well, says Daniel Lidar, an expert in quantum systems at the University of Southern California, it's a field that promises much when it matures, but which is still a toddler.

"We've learned how to crawl but we've certainly not yet learned how to how to walk or jump or run," he told AFP.

The key to its growth will be solving the problem of the superpositional collapses -- the opening of the cat's box -- to allow for meaningful calculations.

As this process of error correction improves, problems such as city traffic optimization, which is fiendishly hard on a classical computer because of the number of independent variables involved -- the cars themselves -- could come within reach, said Lidar.

"On (an error-corrected) quantum computer, you could solve that problem," he said.

For Lucero and his colleagues, these future possibilities are worth the brain ache.

"Quantum mechanics is one of the best theories that we have today to experience nature. This is a computer that speaks the language of nature.

"And if we want to go out and figure out these really challenging problems, to help save our planet, and things like climate change, than having a computer that can do exactly that, I'd want that."

hg/caw

Recommended Stories

  • The Apple Watch 7 Is at Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now

    Shop the best Apple Watch deals ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access sale, including up to $200 off the Series 7, Series 5, and SE models.

  • Top Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga goes on trial

    Alleged Rwandan genocide financier Felicien Kabuga goes on trial in The Hague on Thursday, one of the last main suspects in the 1994 ethnic slaughter that shocked the world.

  • ‘Figure’ in cloud has people looking to the divine for explanation. What caused it?

    It appeared off New Hampshire’s Mount Washington.

  • New photos show successful DART asteroid collision in NASA mission

    NASA's DART mission was a success. Images taken by satellite show plumes from the asteroid impact, but it could take weeks to monitor for changes in the asteroid’s trajectory.

  • Artemis I safe after departing launch pad ahead of Hurricane Ian

    NASA made the call Monday to guard against Hurricane Ian and got the slow gears rolling before midnight to send its Artemis I mission hardware back to the garage at Kennedy Space Center. The 5.75 million-pound, 322-foot-tall combination of Space Launch System rocket, mobile launcher and Orion spacecraft endured yet another 4-mile roll atop NASA’s crawler-transporter 2 back to the Vehicle ...

  • Taiwan to end COVID quarantine for arrivals, welcome back tourists

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan will end its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for arrivals from Oct. 13 and welcome tourists back, the government said on Thursday, completing a major step on its plan to re-open to the outside world. Taiwan had kept some of its entry and quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia relaxed or lifted them completely, although in June it cut the number of days required in isolation for arrivals to three from seven previously. Taiwan has reported 6.3 million domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant.

  • Hurricane hunters are flying through Ian's powerful winds to forecast intensity – here's what happens when the plane plunges into the eyewall of a storm

    Flying into Hurricane Harvey aboard a a P-3 Hurricane Hunter nicknamed Kermit in 2018. Lt. Kevin Doreumus/NOAAAs Hurricane Ian intensifies on its way toward the Florida coast, hurricane hunters are in the sky doing something almost unimaginable: flying through the center of the storm. With each pass, the scientists aboard these planes take measurements that satellites can’t and send them to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. Jason Dunion, a University of Miami meteorologist, leads the

  • Fish fossil catch from China includes oldest teeth ever

    A big catch of fish fossils in southern China includes the oldest teeth ever found — and may help scientists learn how our aquatic ancestors got their bite. The wide range of fossils suggests there were plenty of toothy creatures swimming around at this time, Clement said in an email, even though it's the next evolutionary era that is considered the “Age of Fishes.”

  • NASA's DART spacecraft successfully crashes into asteroid in first planetary defense test

    The first of its kind mission was meant to see if crashing into an asteroid would be able to divert its path, should one ever head toward Earth.

  • Wallops moves closer to Rocket Lab rocket launches, manufacturing

    NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility looks ahead to Rocket Lab’s Neutron rocket prep, as Mississippi Stennis Space Center named test facility.

  • Ancient asteroid which hit Earth was 15 miles wide

    Two billion years ago, an absolutely massive lump of rock slammed into Earth, far bigger than the impact which wiped out the dinosaurs.

  • Before Webb Took Mesmerizing Images of Our Universe, It Enhanced Human Vision

    This is the story of how NASA’s telescope measurement technology found its way into LASIK eye surgery.

  • NASA Spacecraft Seen Crashing Into Asteroid Through Telescope in South Africa

    Footage captured at the Sutherland Observing Station in South Africa shows the moment NASA deliberately crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday, September 26, to trial technology that may protect Earth from potential asteroid collisions.According to NASA, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is the first-ever mission “dedicated to investigating and demonstrating one method of asteroid deflection by changing an asteroid’s motion in space through kinetic impact.”The mission targeted Dimorphos, a small “moonlet” roughly the size of a football stadium, which is orbiting a larger asteroid named Didymos.This footage, captured from a telescope in South Africa operated by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) Project at the University of Hawaii, shows the DART spacecraft colliding with Dimorphos. Credit: ATLAS Project, University of Hawaii via Storyful

  • Are we in an El Niño or La Niña year? What this winter could mean for Idaho weather

    This upcoming winter will bring conditions that have only been recorded twice before.

  • NASA and SpaceX continue toward October 3 liftoff of Crew-5, but monitoring Hurricane Ian

    A NASA and SpaceX Crew-5 updated a targeted liftoff to no earlier than 12:23 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Oct. 4. Backup plans are available for October 5.

  • Hurricane Ian: NASA upgrades KSC storm status, Space Force starts closing facilities

    NASA and Space Force officials continued stepping up storm preparations early Wednesday as Hurricane Ian, still a major storm, moved toward Florida.

  • Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

    The latest rocket launch schedule for Florida's Space Coast, which includes Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • Fact check: False claim that NASA blocked an asteroid from hitting Earth

    NASA did hit an asteroid on Sept. 26, but it was not a threat to Earth.

  • Is Earth Being Pummeled by Derelict Alien Spacecraft?

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyBetween 1957 and 1968, scientists decided to try their hand at creating new minerals that could act as very effective conductors of electricity. They “invented” a pair: heideite and brezinaite.After a few years, the same minerals unexpectedly started showing up in fragments of meteorites that had landed on Earth. As it turns out, these weren’t materials that had to be invented—though how they were able to form outside the lab remained a

  • NASA's DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

    STORY: "Looks to me like we're headed straight in."Can mankind deflect an asteroid on a collision course with Earth? NASA has inched one step closer to finding out.After its DART spacecraft successfully slammed into a distant asteroid at hypersonic speed.DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, is the world's first-ever test of a planetary defense system. Humanity's first attempt to alter the motion of an asteroid or any celestial body."3...2...1..."NASA workers just outside Washington D.C. cheered as they witnessed the bullseye hit.Second-by-second images of the spacecraft crashing into the asteroid 'moonlet' known as Dimorphos, ten months after DART first launched."We have impact." The mission was devised to determine whether a spacecraft can nudge an asteroid off course through sheer kinetic force.Even just a small tilt from millions of miles away and years in advance could potentially keep our planet out of harm's way. Nancy Chabot is the DART mission's Coordination Lead. "The test went spectacularly. It was really everything that we expected, and even, honestly, more. We were sitting there watching these images come in as we got closer and closer to Dimorphos, saw those surface features, and they came into focus. I think all of us had said it would be spectacular - and it was."But while NASA's spacecraft successfully hit its intended target, whether it did anything to change its trajectory will not be known until further observations in October. Elena Adams is one of the mission's engineers. "That's our number two goal. Number one was hit the asteroid, which we've done. But now number two is really measure that period change and characterize how much ejecta we actually put out." Neither Dimorphos or its parent asteroid Didymos present any actual threat to Earth. Both are tiny compared with the cataclysmic Chicxulub asteroid that struck Earth some 66 million years ago, wiping out about three-quarters of the world's plant and animal species including the dinosaurs.Of all the near-Earth asteroids that NASA tracks, none are known to pose a foreseeable hazard.However, NASA estimates there are many more near-Earth asteroids that remain undetected.