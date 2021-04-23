Track all of Biden's executive orders and actions as president

President Joe Biden prepares to sign a series of executive orders at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office on Wednesday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Joe Biden has signed 39 executive orders during his first months in office.

Many revoked Trump's actions, laid out Biden's policy goals, and focused on the pandemic.

Track all of Biden's executive orders, proclamations, and memoranda in the interactive graphic below.

President Joe Biden exercised his power on his first day in office with a series of executive orders, already ticking off some items on his agenda and undoing his predecessor's legacy.

Many of Biden's first actions in office have targeted former President Donald Trump's policies.

"There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face," Biden said on day one. "That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families."

Biden revoked Trump's controversial ban on travel from majority-Muslim countries, halted construction of the former president's wall along the US-Mexico border, and extended the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program protecting young immigrants who came to the US as children.

Issuing executive orders is typically among presidents' first duties. Biden outpaced Trump, who on his first day in office signed only one order, to begin a reversal of the Affordable Care Act, which ultimately was unsuccessful.

Biden took the reins of the presidency during a tumultuous period for the nation, still reeling from the deadly Capitol riot and the coronavirus pandemic. The new president repeated calls for unity in his inauguration ceremony and issued a proclamation declaring Wednesday a "National Day of Unity."

Beyond bridging political divides, Biden has the monumental task of combatting a raging public-health crisis. More than 400,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the US.

Wearing a mask at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, Biden kicked off his pandemic response with a "100 Days Masking Challenge" and issued a mask mandate in federal buildings.

This graphic categorizes all of Biden's executive orders, memoranda, and proclamations. If you click on an action, it will take you to the full text and details from the White House. We'll keep it updated.

On day one, Biden also rejoined the Paris climate accord, an international treaty that the Obama administration adopted and Trump abandoned. And Biden stopped the US's withdrawal from the World Health Organization, which Trump had initiated last summer after accusing the United Nations agency of cozying up to China.

Biden extended an eviction moratorium and student-loan-payment deferments to support Americans struggling financially during the pandemic.

Since those actions were presidential statements or agency directives, they aren't included in the graphic. You can find all of Biden's statements, actions, and directives on the White House website, or in the Federal Register.

