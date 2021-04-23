Track all of Biden's executive orders and actions as president

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oma Seddiq,Sawyer Click,Erin Snodgrass
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
joe biden executive orders
President Joe Biden prepares to sign a series of executive orders at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office on Wednesday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • President Joe Biden has signed 39 executive orders during his first months in office.

  • Many revoked Trump's actions, laid out Biden's policy goals, and focused on the pandemic.

  • Track all of Biden's executive orders, proclamations, and memoranda in the interactive graphic below.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

President Joe Biden exercised his power on his first day in office with a series of executive orders, already ticking off some items on his agenda and undoing his predecessor's legacy.

Many of Biden's first actions in office have targeted former President Donald Trump's policies.

"There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face," Biden said on day one. "That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families."

Biden revoked Trump's controversial ban on travel from majority-Muslim countries, halted construction of the former president's wall along the US-Mexico border, and extended the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program protecting young immigrants who came to the US as children.

Issuing executive orders is typically among presidents' first duties. Biden outpaced Trump, who on his first day in office signed only one order, to begin a reversal of the Affordable Care Act, which ultimately was unsuccessful.

Biden took the reins of the presidency during a tumultuous period for the nation, still reeling from the deadly Capitol riot and the coronavirus pandemic. The new president repeated calls for unity in his inauguration ceremony and issued a proclamation declaring Wednesday a "National Day of Unity."

Beyond bridging political divides, Biden has the monumental task of combatting a raging public-health crisis. More than 400,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the US.

Wearing a mask at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, Biden kicked off his pandemic response with a "100 Days Masking Challenge" and issued a mask mandate in federal buildings.

This graphic categorizes all of Biden's executive orders, memoranda, and proclamations. If you click on an action, it will take you to the full text and details from the White House. We'll keep it updated.

On day one, Biden also rejoined the Paris climate accord, an international treaty that the Obama administration adopted and Trump abandoned. And Biden stopped the US's withdrawal from the World Health Organization, which Trump had initiated last summer after accusing the United Nations agency of cozying up to China.

Biden extended an eviction moratorium and student-loan-payment deferments to support Americans struggling financially during the pandemic.

Since those actions were presidential statements or agency directives, they aren't included in the graphic. You can find all of Biden's statements, actions, and directives on the White House website, or in the Federal Register.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Mouse Deer the 'Height of a Pencil' Born at Bristol Zoo

    Bristol Zoo Gardens has released video of a tiny lesser Malayan mouse deer that was born at the zoo in March.The tiny deer stands eight inches tall at the shoulder, around the same height as a standard pencil, the zoo said.Video released by Bristol Zoo shows the fawn in its enclosure just a day after it was born, on March 25. Credit: Bristol Zoo Gardens via Storyful

  • Tiny mouse deer born at Bristol Zoo

    A tiny mouse deer was recently born at the Bristol Zoo in England – and despite its deceivingly long legs, it's about the height of a pencil. The animal is about 8 inches tall now, and will only weigh about 3 pounds once fully grown, the zoo said.

  • Biden to make first foreign trip to U.K., Belgium

    Biden will attend the G7 meeting as well as a NATO summit in June.

  • Black woman shackled by police during active labor settles with NYC

    A New York woman won a lawsuit after being forced to give birth while handcuffed. The woman, who has been identified as Black, settled with the city of New York and the police department on Wednesday. According to CNN, she was handcuffed, and her feet were shackled while giving birth to her baby boy.

  • Former White House Photographer Says Princess Diana Was "Blushing" as She Danced With Neil Diamond

    John Travolta wasn't the only famous face that got to dance with Diana.

  • NBC's Kristen Welker reveals difficulties with infertility

    NBC News' Kristen Welker, shortly before she expects the birth of a daughter through a surrogate, is revealing the struggles with infertility that she and her husband, John Hughes, have gone through. Welker, NBC's chief White House correspondent and the moderator of last fall's final presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, said on the “Today” show Friday that their daughter is expected in June.

  • Weekend reads: How Berkshire Hathaway can thrive even without Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting will be held via webcast on May 2. At one point Warren Buffett, who is 90, years old, won’t be around any more. Adam J. Mead, author of “The Complete Financial History of Berkshire Hathaway,” looks to the giant conglomerate’s future and how it can reward shareholders over coming decades.

  • Police Find No Sign of Missing Child After Highway Dashcam Footage Sparks Search

    Police in Campbelltown, New South Wales, said they found no evidence of a missing child following a report of “what looked to be a child” on a darkened Hume Highway on April 18.A New South Wales Police spokesperson told Storyful officers attached to Campbelltown Police Area Command received a call on the date, reporting “a child standing on the Hume Highway near Bardia.”The report was kickstarted by a call from the mother of motorist Mitchell Kuhne, who, according to dashcam footage from his vehicle, was traveling at 95 km/h when he and his mother spotted what looked like a solitary figure near the side of the road.“Multiple cars attended and commenced a search of the area; however, no child was located and the search concluded,” police said. “There have been no reports of a missing child in the area at this time.”A second search was conducted on April 20 and again found nothing, according to the spokesperson.According to the Herald Sun, Kuhne did not stop at the time as the vehicle was towing a toy hauler and he believed it would have caused an accident.He said his mother, who was sitting in the passenger seat, immediately called authorities. An April 19 Facebook post by Kuhne said he later called a local police station to see where he could send the dashcam footage “to help them so they know what it is we saw and could pin point [sic] the location.”The post added that he “was told on the phone” by an officer that there was “no need to send it as the child had been collected safely and was on its way home.”However, a Daily Mail report from April 19 featured confirmation from police that “they did not find a child, and did not tell Mr Kuhne they had, either.”Kuhne’s Facebook post adds, “to see that they are claiming I was never told this makes me sick as I have the exact time and station I called on record.” Credit: Mitchell Kuhne via Storyful

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • The missing Indonesian submarine may have descended too deep to rescue, navy says

    The KRI Nanggala-402 went missing near the island of Bali on Wednesday. Naval experts fear its hull may have already collapsed.

  • Swipe alt-right: Capitol riot suspect arrested after bragging about it on dating app Bumble

    ‘We are not a match,’ woman replies to Robert Chapman

  • DOJ weighing additional charges against Derek Chauvin for using force on Black teen in 2017

    Former Minneapolis police officer accused of heavy-handed response to teenager four years ago

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Police identify Mojave desert murder victims from 1980 cold case and link deaths to man in prison for other killings

    Woman’s search for biological parents leads police to identify victims

  • Bodycam footage shows police beating black man for littering

    ‘What I saw in the video was another George Floyd,’ attorney says

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Socialite is called ‘courageous’ and ‘tough’ by lawyers as she pleads not guilty

    Follow the latest updates from the inside and out of the courtroom

  • Russia Abruptly Claims It Is Ordering Troops to Pull Back From Ukraine’s Border

    Russian Defense MinistryFor weeks, Russia has been inflaming tensions in Eastern Europe by building up a mighty force of some 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border. On Thursday, the Kremlin announced it had achieved what it wanted with the exercise, and ordered its army to pack up and go home.According to BBC News, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the announcement during a visit to Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in the last major conflict in the region seven years ago. Shoigu said the plan of military “snap checks” had been achieved, and there’s nothing left for the tens of thousands of troops to do but to head back.“The troops have demonstrated their ability to provide a credible defense for the country,” said the minister, who added that some soldiers will be ordered to return to their “permanent bases” in Russia on Friday, and the entire operation will be completed in just over a week, on May 1.Сегодня на полигоне «Опук» (Республика Крым) пройдет основной этап учений войск Южного военного округа и Воздушно-десантных войск, которые проводились в рамках внезапной проверки боеготовности https://t.co/8ltXgN2IKC#Учения #ЮВО #ВДВ #Крым pic.twitter.com/VnS6KuKFWH— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) April 22, 2021 Shoigu’s announcement came immediately after Russia staged massive military exercises in Crimea on Thursday to underline a show of force on the Ukraine border that has put Kyiv and its Western allies on high alert for weeks. The defense ministry claimed the exercises involved 60 ships, over 10,000 troops, 200 aircraft, and over 1,000 military vehicles.Shoigu oversaw the operation in a helicopter, and after his stand-down order he said the military had proven its readiness to respond to any “adverse developments” during NATO’s Defender Europe 2021 exercise—a mass U.S. Army-led war game that’s running in Europe until June.The troop buildup caused panic in Ukraine—and, even though the withdrawal will be met with relief—Russia has displayed that it could raise a major force at the border if required. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Wall Street Journal this week: “We don’t know whether Putin will decide to attack, but he will certainly be ready to do so.”Last week, during a call between President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, the White House said Biden had “emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” On Thursday, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Western allies to punish Moscow’s threatening behavior with new sanctions.Later, after the withdrawal announcement, Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said: “We are monitoring the situation.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Caitlyn Jenner officially running for California governor

    Casting herself as a ‘compassionate disrupter,’ the reality TV star and former Olympian hopes to unseat Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election

  • Flower Subscriptions Make the Perfect Mother’s Day Gifts

    Keep those fresh flowers coming Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • McCloskey’s tale of ‘thousands...dead set on killing us’ refuted by St. Louis protesters

    Press accounts and video detail smaller, non-violent event.