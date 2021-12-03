Track coach at Central Kentucky high school indicted on sex abuse charges

A volunteer track coach at Anderson County High School has been indicted on multiple charges involving sexual abuse of a minor.

Connor Duncan, 24, of Lawrenceburg, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, victim under 12 years of age; promoting sex performance by a minor under 16; promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 18; and tampering with physical evidence, court records state.

Anderson County Superintendent Sheila Mitchell said in an interview that as soon as she was made aware of the allegations against Duncan, she immediately notified law enforcement.

She said she and Anderson County High School officials cooperated fully with law enforcement.

Duncan was a volunteer track coach who had been in that position a few months, and he was immediately terminated, the superintendent said.

”What I reported involved students,” Mitchell said.

Court records indicate that Duncan was charged by direct indictment Tuesday and arrested Friday morning by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 14.

Duncan’s bond was set at $25,000 cash, court records show.

WKYT reported that the charges are related to a complaint made earlier this year and that deputies said more charges are possible.