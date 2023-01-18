Track coach gave minors alcohol and recorded their sexual activity, PA officials say

A teacher’s aide and track coach hosted a house party where he gave alcohol to minors and recorded videos as the party-goers “engaged in sexual activity,” according to authorities in Pennsylvania.

Peyton Harris, of Mifflintown, was charged with “furnishing alcohol to a minor” and “sexual abuse of children – child pornography” following the party at his home, Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a Jan. 18 news release. Harris pleaded guilty to the charges.

Harris worked as a teacher’s aide at Juniata High School and Newport High School, officials said. He was also the Juniata High School track team’s assistant manager during the 2021-2022 school year.

Investigators found that he gave alcohol to minors with fake ID cards, and he took sexual photos and videos of minors, according to the release.

McClatchy News reached out to the Juniata County School District and the Newport School District but did not immediately hear back.

“Parents and students trusted Mr. Harris to be a positive influence and empower the young people in their community,” Henry said in the release. “He violated that trust when he exploited minors and put them at risk.”

Mifflintown is about 150 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Teacher arrested after mom finds ‘inappropriate’ texts on teen’s phone, CA police say

High school librarian sent nudes to student she sexually abused for months, NC cops say

Teacher secretly takes sexual video of exchange student, sends it to others, MO cops say