Track for disturbance entering the Gulf shifts west. Here’s the MS Coast forecast.

A disturbance in the Yucatan Channel is becoming better organized Saturday and is expected to strengthen when it enters the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Invest 93L is moving generally north and is expected to become a tropical depression in the next day or two, the NHC said in its 7 a.m. CST update.

Further strengthening could be possible as the disturbance moves in the warm waters of the Gulf.

Disturbance’s track shifts west toward Florida Panhandle

The possible track, while still uncertain, shifted west toward the Florida Panhandle and the a piece of the western part of the state in the NHC’s latest tropics update.

Invest 93L is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression when it enters the Gulf of Mexico.

Residents in Western Cuba and Florida should keep a close eye on the storm’s progress in the Gulf, as the track could still change as the system leaves the Caribbean Sea and gets stronger in the Gulf.

The Florida Panhandle area, particularly Panama City, was devastated by Hurricane Michael in 2018. The Category 5 storm had maximum sustained winds of 161 mph and caused “catastrophic damage from wind and storm surge,” the National Weather Service said. Parts of Panama City are still rebuilding from the monster storm.

What does track shift mean for the Gulfport-Biloxi metro?

The Saturday morning update from the NHC moves the system’s track closer to the Mississippi Coast and Alabama, but Florida is the only state inside the track forecast. Even then, it’s still too early to tell where the system will actually make landfall.

Residents in Gulf South states, including Florida, Alabama and Mississippi, and in western Cuba should keep a close eye on the disturbance. You can check hurricanes.gov for the latest updates.

Invest 93L is becoming better organized on Saturday, August 26, 2023, as the system enters the Gulf of Mexico.

What will name of next tropical storm be?

If the system strengthens into a tropical storm or hurricane, it will be named Idalia. Formation chance through the next two days is at 70%, the NHC said.

What’s the latest on Franklin?

Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by early Sunday morning and is not expected to threaten any land, including in the U.S.