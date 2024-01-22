Track flight cancellations, delays at Oklahoma's biggest airports
Thousands of flights have been canceled as winter weather threatens air travel during the season's busiest days, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.
Here's a breakdown of cancelations and delays at Oklahoma's most frequently flown airports.
Oklahoma City Will Rogers Airport
See the latest delays and cancellations: https://flightaware.com/live/cancelled/today/KOKC
Tulsa International Airport
See the latest delays and cancellations: https://flightaware.com/live/cancelled/today/Ktul
Lawton–Fort Sill Regional Airport
See the latest delays and cancellations: https://flightaware.com/live/cancelled/today/Klaw
Track flight cancelations, delays on airport map
