Track flight cancellations, delays at Oklahoma's biggest airports

Thousands of flights have been canceled as winter weather threatens air travel during the season's busiest days, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Here's a breakdown of cancelations and delays at Oklahoma's most frequently flown airports.

Oklahoma City Will Rogers Airport

See the latest delays and cancellations: https://flightaware.com/live/cancelled/today/KOKC

Tulsa International Airport

See the latest delays and cancellations: https://flightaware.com/live/cancelled/today/Ktul

Lawton–Fort Sill Regional Airport

See the latest delays and cancellations: https://flightaware.com/live/cancelled/today/Klaw

Track flight cancelations, delays on airport map





Flight Tracker courtesy of FlightAware.com

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC flights delayed, cancelled today: Latest updates